The movement from moral correctability to procedural irreversibility is not a sudden event. It is a slow structural shift. - Structural Diagnosis

I have been revisiting Structural Diagnosis An Essay by Luc Lelièvre posted on substack by Lies are Unbecoming on March 16.

Luc had been previously documenting Institutional Suppression of Academic Dissent (link edited) dating back to events that unfolded around 2020, but his scholarly analysis is applicable to many differing scenarios.

It is directly applicable to the experience of those who have been registering concerns about issues with “clean energy” over the last 2 decades or more, including issues regarding smart meters.

I shared a quote from the introduction to Luc’s work in a previous post about EMF Safety Testing on June 9th.

Here is a more thorough intro summary from Structural Diagnosis An Essay by Luc Lelièvre:

The movement from moral correctability to procedural irreversibility is not a sudden event. It is a slow structural shift. [] This essay develops a structural theory of institutional reversibility in contemporary liberal democracies. It advances a central distinction between systems that merely function and systems that remain capable of correcting the harm they generate. Reversibility is defined as the capacity of an institutional order to detect error, attribute responsibility, and implement adjustment without requiring systemic rupture. The argument unfolds in three movements. The first develops a staged model of procedural closure, identifying the early warning signs — vague evaluation criteria, fragmented responsibility, neutralized feedback loops — and the critical threshold at which harm becomes visible but structurally uncorrectable. The second compares three institutional architectures — Canada, the European Union, and the United States — not by ideology but by the location of feedback blockage: administrative opacity, normative-juridical density, and conflictual polarization respectively. ( Not covered here by me but worth a look!) The third advances a non-utopian proposition: reversibility is not a democratic ideal but a minimal anthropological condition of livability, and its restoration depends less on grand reform than on maintaining even a single operative pathway through which harm can be named and addressed.- Structural Diagnosis posted at Lies are UnBekoming

Many Americans were stunned when the Republican party’s Donald Trump won two recent elections in the United States.

Those left-leaning voters who had been thrown under the bus and could see beyond the Democratic party’s abuses of power and violations of community and human rights under the guises of clean/green/sustainable energy were not.

They were betrayed, well over a decade before issues dating back to 2020.

Regardless of how voters lean on that issue, could overcoming false pride (Obama admin) and disgust (Trump admin) open up a new evolutionary pathway regardless of political orientation? By rejecting the lies?

“Maintaining Even a Single Operative Pathway Through Which Harm Can Be Named and Addressed” - Signs of Hope via a Left-Leaning Political Course Correction

I have previously mentioned how heartbreaking it has been for Americans appealing to non-responsive decision makers regarding three inter-related issues;

New utility and wireless/wireline infrastructure were/are causing harm to human health and the environment (via both electrical pollution and RFR), including neurological damage and disability leading to loss of secure housing The industry and its regulators utilized mercenary scientists, and no science, to override complaints and concerns. Co-opted NGOs with values that have been historically attributed to the Democratic party became active perpetrators in the smart meter debacle. (more at bottom of article)

Two pathways have contributed to the resiliency of the informed/injured community; Now there is a third

First, regarding health, the community of MCS - Multiple Chemical Sensitivity patients immediately embraced the electrically poisoned community.

They did not worry about competing for funds, or being marginalized or ridiculed, or having less resources by broadening their scope. They were helping witnesses - a huge factor that supports resiliency.

See links to sites devoted to EHS/EMR-S https://www.electrosensitivity.co/links-1.html https://www.electrosensitivity.co/links-1.html



Second, regarding environmental advocacy, circling back to the experience of activists testifying before Legislatures and State and Municipal Utility Commissions, groups like 350.org treated those injured with ridicule, disdain, and disgust, viewing them as impediments to decarbonization. 350.org was by far not the only group. (more below at end of post)

One Propaganda Arm of the Metering Agenda:

“Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative” That Has No Consumers

More Info at end of article



Yet recently, Environmental Health Sciences created an excellent, very active, very professional, very responsive Wireless and EMF program. (Subscribe to the Wireless and EMF Program newsletter at Environmental Health Sciences)

I know of no other large NGO environmental group that has taken a similarly responsible ethical stance.

Now, a third development in inclusivity and protection of human rights has emerged that is a sign of hope, A Political Course Correction: “Our Revolution Massachusetts”

Massachusetts has self-identified as a leader in the clean energy community and economy, and the Legislature will be considering an omni-bus clean energy bill on July 1 with an extensive anti-carbon agenda.

In a Democratically dominated Legislature (5/40 Republican Senators, 25/124 Republican Reps) and Liberal (left leaning) state government, there is no functional systems of checks and balances for Democratic clean energy’s misguided over-reach.

But a contingent of Democratic voters has emerged in MA who are not willing to look past the issues regarding smart meters and smart grid myths.

See two recent related action items from the group, still actively accepting signatures:

Senate: Support Smart Meter Opt Out! (S.3143)

House Support for H.5292 An Act Relative to Smart Meters - Action Network

[NOTE: An earlier version of this email included a link to a study by the New Hampshire legislature regarding the potential health impacts of “non-ionizing radiation” used in telecommunications. This link has been changed to one that works. Our apologies.]

Utility companies right now are replacing electric meters across the Commonwealth with “smart” meters. You may have received a form letter from your utility company announcing this program as a way for consumers to have more knowledge about our personal use of electricity. What they don’t tell you is:

Smart meters give utility companies detailed information about your personal use of electricity, which they can sell and share without your consent, posing a privacy risk.

Smart meters pose significant health risks to humans, especially to children, and to the environment.

If you can choose an alternative metering form, you will pay extra, possibly $300 – $400 per year.

Smart meters give utilities the ability to shut off your power and/or wireless devises in your household remotely.

Our Revolution Massachusetts (ORMA), formed by Massachusetts supporters of Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, includes local campaign groups, delegates who had represented Sanders at the Democratic Convention, labor representatives and individual supporters across the state. LEARN MORE

Perhaps not all members of the organization agree with every point, but Massachusetts is in the process of placing meters on homes that record the precise usage of every device and appliance, without the knowledge and consent of most ratepayers.

And this group has stepped out in front of the issues, including health harm.

This is the kind of care that once exemplified ideals associated with the Democratic party, and it is never too late for ratepayers, NGO’s, sustainability advocates and groups that have lost their way - to forge a very necessary course correction. (But it could be any party or no party, and many have stepped away from both)

Because we are, in fact, deploying very wrong technological/surveillance infrastructure on the basis of faulty analysis, including economics.

This includes the fact that Eversource recommended an opt in approach for time varying rates for those customers with discretionary load, after failed pilots in CT and MA, and that complaints about documented inaccuracies in the results-reporting for the National Grid pilot fell on deaf ears, for reasons outlined by Luc Lelièvre.

(It is unknown what forces were involved in creating a dynamic where Eversource was forced to implement deployment for all ratepayers, but utility regulators have been driving the bus in every state, often in lockstep with Legislatures.) The health harm issue has been reduced to battles regarding opt outs, when all the assumptions driving deployment need scrutiny.

It remains incomprehensible that groups like the Conservation Law Foundation continue to present access to smart meter-enabled time varying rates as an issue of economic justice, when low usage customers are subsidizing the savings for those who can be rewarded for changing the time that they charge their electric vehicle or allowing an override switch on central air, or the swimming pool pump

Given that the MA Legislature has failed to pass no-fee opt out consumer protection legislation dating back to 2013, and with impending rate increases, are these becoming audit-able issues?

How will the Legislature vote on July 1 for the amendment on smart meter consumer choice?

In most states, activism regarding metering infrastructure occurs following deployment, and many MA residents are unaware of the controversies regarding metering. The historical record will not appease voters and ratepayers.

Eversource admits that its opt-out meters emit RF radiation

The other sign of hope reached me via a reader today.

A colleague noted, “We have heard from a number of electricity customers, who are paying for an opt-out electric meter under the existing (weak) DPU mandate, that an RF meter showed the new electric meter emitting exactly the kind of radiation they were paying to avoid. Today one customer received a confirmation from Eversource that the RF radiation emitted by the opt-out meter is real. Customers have been reporting this problem for a while now. We need Amendment #6 to stop the violations of the DPU mandate.”

Another noted, “The Eversource installers have no procedure/equipment to actually confirm that such meters are truly RF free. Will the installers have better in the future? Will Eversource actually test/confirm zero RF or will they still pass the buck to the manufacturer? Since the ‘radOff’ was clearly a hopeful fiction, what will the new meter blink “radOff ... we really mean it .. this time!”?

Apologies for the poor print quality

Eversource has taken the high road by offering to replace the meters that are actually transmitting, and not assessing another installation fee…although the behind-the-scenes factors that influenced its actions are unknown.

Eversource, however, gave a presentation in the western part of the state and was also quoted in the press denying that there is a fire issue with smart meters, and denying the surveillance capabilities of the meters.

Eversource also told the public that the meters are “free.”

These misrepresentations remain unaddressed.

Who has a “Non-transmitting meter” that is actually transmitting?

“National Grid (Utility) is fielding Landis+Gyr S360 Revelo AMI meters. Landis+Gyr is the Manufacturer. Eversource (Utility) is fielding iTron Gen5 Riva AMI meters. iTron is the Manufacturer. iTron is now expected by Eversource to do a proper job of creating a meter to meet Eversource’s ‘non-broadcasting’ spec. Any opt-out that comes from iTron with an FCC ID label attached might still be able to send messages under some circumstances. We want their opt-out meters to NOT sport an FCC ID on its label, as assurance they have no broadcasting components incorporated inside it.”

How extensive is the issue of ratepayers being surcharged (or not) for a meter that has been presented as non-transmitting?

And given that the radio-off meters do not address the issue of polluted power quality/dirty electricity, will the MA legislature provide advocacy for a true analogue meter?

The amendment under consideration in MA for the Legislature’s omnibus energy bill guarantees the choice of an analog meter.

Ratepayers are being surcharged $34 month for a radio-off opt out meter that is still transmitting RF (in addition to introducing high voltage transients onto the household wiring.)

Additional opt out surcharges are levied for the gas and water meters.

(Note that only those ratepayers requesting an opt out meter are assessed an installation fee, an additional discriminatory practice.)

Informed voters want the Legislature to pass a no-fee opt out provision, and to receive a true analogue, and not a digital meter.

As an aside, I will also mention that there are reports online of customers of xfinity/comcast paying a surcharge ($100) to have cable installed inside the premises for a non-transmitting combination modem/router.

This recently happened to me.

Xfnity is not disclosing that they are also installing a hotspot that cannot be turned off, implying that the device does not transmit, while using the customer’s electricity to power the network.

https://forums.xfinity.com/conversations/your-home-network/new-post/6a077482dccc66716d210312

https://www.lightreading.com/cable-technology/comcast-sued-over-home-hotspots

These are ethics violations.

The author/writer/curator of Lies are Unbecoming wrote: “I want the lies to die with me.”

Members | Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative Courtesy Way Back Machine

This is look at some of the entities that were collaborating to convince ratepayers to embrace smart meters, including the Environmental Defense Fund, NRDC, and the Nature Conservancy. Other lists included state regulatory agencies.