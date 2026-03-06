Rollout of smart meters in Berkshires prompts discussions from local governing boards, community members

Experts and town officials tout radiofrequency education as the first step in understanding the issue.

Leslee Bassman, Berkshire Edge, March 4, 2026

Berkshire County — As Eversource rolls out its smart meter program in the Berkshires, discussions about the safety of the project continue among the county’s municipal boards and residents.

The devices constantly emit radio frequency, or RF, signals to company engineers reflecting ratepayers’ energy usage data, an issue for opponents of the technology who say the devices pose a fire risk, result in higher monthly bills, intrude into ratepayers’ rights to privacy, and create long-term health risks. But Eversource executives refute these claims, contending that the meters have been hazard tested by third parties, the monitoring reflects only power usage and not individual data, and the meter itself will not add any cost to a consumer’s bill. Corporate staff argue that most people, nowadays, use multiple devices producing radio frequency emissions such as cell phones and tablets. Finally, Eversource officials reasoned the new technology boasts greater efficiency at a cost savings, producing usage date in real time while obviating the need for employees to drive individual streets reading meters.

Town of Lee investigates exacting a moratorium on smart meters

After the Lee Select Board signed a February 3 letter to Commonwealth officials supporting state legislation that would eliminate fees charged by telecommunications companies to customers who opt out of exchanging their current electric meters for the new “smart meters,” the group’s February 17 discussion included the legality of instituting a town moratorium on the devices.

Looking to local boards of health for answers, Tri-Town Board of Health Executive Director James Wilusz explained that the town officials’ hands are tied when it comes to electromagnetic field (EMF) regulation. Tri-Town represents the public health boards for the towns of Lee, Lenox, and Stockbridge. Although the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) has the jurisdictional authority over the use of smart meters, health boards are required “to examine all nuisances in public health,” Wilusz said. The state statute granting these rights to local boards of health may be vague, he said, but it allows his and other such offices the ability to investigate and advocate for the community.

The question of what governmental groups, including local municipalities, can regulate the telecommunications industry remains unsettled. An appeal emanating from a lawsuit out of Pittsfield focused on cell tower safety could answer that issue and is under consideration by the Commonwealth’s highest court. Wilusz noted the science correlating EMF to negative health outcomes “is inconclusive,” but the topic is gaining steam in the public health realm.

According to Eversource officials, all customers will receive a new meter, with the option of having that meter pulse information through radio frequencies minute by minute or one that does not do so. Should a customer opt out of a smart meter, that ratepayer will incur an additional charge of $34 monthly, representing the expense to Eversource of having the meter read individually.

Advocating for a no-charge opt-out choice for ratepayers, Wilusz said “consumers should have a right to decide what they want on or in their homes.” Currently, a board of health does not have jurisdiction over the DPU, and that configuration, he said, “is a challenge for us.”

Appearing via Zoom, western Massachusetts safe technology expert and Hilltown Health co-founder Jonathan Mirin agreed with Wilusz that a board of health has “plenary power,” or the jurisdiction over mitigating chronic illness in a town. That power, he said, can be a part of Tri-Town’s “arsenal” regarding smart meters, but such a jurisdiction may not extend to telecommunications systems. Mirin cautioned that Charlemont exerted a moratorium on smart meters, only to fail later when the action was deemed “non-binding” by the state’s attorney general.

Hearing Charlemont’s story, Lee Select Board Chair Sean Regnier paused on the idea of putting a moratorium on smart meters to a vote although the action may delay the rollout. Select Board member Gordon Bailey suggested a moratorium vote would be “taking a stand” on smart meters “and not just acquiescing to whatever monopolies want to do.”

“I think, moving forward, that may be something we look into,” Regnier said.

Getting educated about smart meters

On the heels of Lee’s meeting, Massachusetts for Safe Technology Director Cece Doucette, MTPW, hosted a Smart Meter Webinar with building biologist and electromagnetic radiation specialist Ken Gartner, with the online event hitting the limit on the number of attendees permitted on the account.

A video of the presentation can be found here.

Program speakers detailed the engineering behind the devices, outlined the possible short- and long-term effects from exposure to the energy pulsations coming from the meters, and offered plausible solutions for individuals who want to lessen their RF exposure. Doucette’s dialogue also presented an overview of current legal action and policy solutions that are in the works pertaining to radio frequencies and smart meters. She pushed for communities to undertake more education on EMF for residents.

“There’s no cavalry coming today,” Doucette said. “We need to speak up.”

Towards that end, the Lee Select Board’s March 3 agenda includes a discussion focused on providing a community educational forum on smart meters.

Installations underway across the Berkshires—with mixed responses

Lee residents reported their smart meters began being swapped out in late February, with some citizens blocking access to their meters and opposing the work in other ways. Ratepayers alleged employees of Grid One—that installs Eversource meters—did not show identification and were in unmarked vehicles while requesting to enter a property. That action prompted local authorities to publish information on the town website that contractors will be in marked vehicles and “must be able to provide identification if requested,” with photos of what the identification material should look like.

In Worthington, Julie Grome chose to opt out of a smart meter after receiving a letter in January advising her of the program’s rollout. The electric meter in her mid-1800s home was installed in 2017, and given the age of the structure and lack of options for updating its electrical efficiency, she said she “couldn’t imagine why it now is suddenly safe to increase the energy that’s coming into this house.” Grome said she fears the possibility of a fire sparked by the device, an issue exacerbated by the limited ability for the Hilltowns’ volunteer fire departments to respond.

Grome informed Eversource of her household’s decision and received no further communications. But on February 26, a Grid One technician pulled into her driveway intending to install a smart meter. She reiterated her choice to the employee and was asked again to confirm her opt out with Grid One by phone, only to find out the company was unaware of that decision. For Grome, the issue became one of notice—notice confirming her opt out and notice that a new noncommunicating meter would be installed in her home instead.

She now has a sticker and lock around her meter. “It feels threatening,” Grome said. “This is not OK to force this on citizens.”

Although many residents with new meters claim they have received higher-than-average bills since the installation, some have cited lower fees while others applaud the measure for the additional information about their usage—other than a monthly data recapitulation—it provides.

On March 9, the Dalton Select Board is set to discuss signing a letter addressed to Boston legislators like the correspondence sent by Lee officials, denying any opt-out fees for ratepayers who do not want the new communicating smart meters installed. Dalton Town Manager Eric Anderson characterizes the smart meter emissions as “non-ionizing radiation” that does not damage DNA directly but can, potentially, have a health effect.

“We live in a technical society where an awful lot of things occur that transmit RF signals,” Anderson said. “You have to take this one issue of smart meters in the global sense. It may be a contributor to someone’s total RF exposure, but it’s not the predominant exposure that people get.”

Whereas Anderson admits to carrying two cell phones on his person and has Wi-Fi in his home, he does not leave a cell phone within reach unless he has to. He also puts his home Wi-Fi signal as far away from his bedroom as possible. “I think the important thing is do the little things before you start thinking about opting out of water [or electric] meters,” Anderson said.

Speaking from personal experience, Anderson outlined strategies concerned citizens could employ to lessen their RF loads. At one end of the spectrum, he said a resident could pull out their installed smart meter, put a cover on it, and go without electricity, a “harsh reality.” More moderate considerations posed by Anderson include getting rid of Wi-Fi at home, not storing cell phones within 10 or 15 feet of yourself, and insulating your home with an RF blocker on its exterior “to minimize any repercussions from excessive RF signals.”

“So, I think people have options,” he said. “It’s just a question of how concerned they are with them and how they want to address it

