Infants exposed to high levels of radiation at home risk developmental delays

A new scientific study shows that infants living in homes with higher levels of radiation from wireless technology are at increased risk of poorer neurological development, compared to children in homes with lower radiation. This applies particularly to areas such as fine motor skills and problem solving, which are central to the child's future learning and everyday functions. The levels of radiation in the most exposed group of children were still 300 times lower than the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority's reference value for the highest permitted radiation in Sweden. Read more.

Single vs Triple Axis AC Electric Field Meters - 3 MINUTES Keith Cutter EMF Remedy

It's critically important to understand what your meter is telling you! The first thing to understand--is it measuring only one dimension or all three. Here are my favorite meters: https://www.emfremedy.com/emf-meters/

FEATURED: (COURTESY MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY) Science

SMART METERS AUSTRALIA:

Stop Smart Meters Australia The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) clearly states in its Guidance to retailers that consumers have the right to a Type 4A non-communicating smart meter when deploying or replacing smart meters under the National Energy Retail Rules and National Electricity Rules. However, it seems that many retailers are ignoring this and advising customers they have no choice but to accept a smart meter with an active communications card that emits electromagnetic radiation 24/7. [] WA's Western Power, although not part of the national electricity market, also clearly specifies in its FAQ webpage that customers can request to have the communications device removed (with certain exceptions) from their meter at any time. Unfortunately, in Victoria, where smart meters were mandated via Victorian Government Orders in Council, consumers do not have the same rights as other Australians. Once a smart meter is installed, they rarely are able to have the communications card removed and have meters read manually.

SPACE: Starlink Makes the West Virginia Quiet Zone Noisy

Greenbank,WV may no longer be a designated national quiet zone, according to Green Bank Observatory (GBO), which began a test period in conjunction with Starlink started on Oct. 2024. Since 1958, the area has limited radio frequencies to facilitate work at the GBO, the world's largest telescope. GBO has been working with Starlink for 3-4 yrs to provide internet service to 99.5% of the households in the quiet zone without interfering with observatory signals. For almost 10 years, EMR-S refugees have contended with officials who are pushing for Wi-Fi, fearing the closing of the zone. Residents fear remote West Virginia 'quiet zone' protected from electromagnetic radiation under threat - ABC News

AI: POLITICO 5 QUESTIONS Ryan Calo, a professor at the University of Washington School of Law and co-founder of its Tech Policy Lab, is widely regarded as an expert in artificial intelligence, drones and privacy. Calo’s new book, “Law and Technology: A Methodical Approach,” examines how society can handle challenging new technologies. He talks to us about why we don’t have to passively adopt all innovations, and how we can rethink our interactions with technology. What’s one big, underrated idea? The Amish have a great idea about technology. We do not have to accept technological advancement that does not comport with our values. In the United States, we've understood our job is simply to adapt to the new technology: What needs to change in the law to adapt to people summoning a car with an app? Surgeries are being done by robots, how do we make sure they pass their boards? Like the Amish, we should only accept technology that comports with human values, that promotes human flourishing. We should only accept the version of technology that does that, should we decide to accept it. What has surprised you most this year? That the set of people I associate with the saying “don't tread on me” aren’t objecting to this enormous buildup in the capacity of the government to surveil and mete out violence on its own citizens. We're sleepwalking into techno-fascism, and the people helping to shepherd it in are the very same people who were supposed to be suspicious of the government. You are comfortable with all this privatization in the military with Palantir, with Musk getting access to citizen data? I just find that to be so shocking

HEALTH Here is a (historical) 6 1/2 minute interview with Dr William Rea: Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr William J Rea treated more than 35,000 patients with environmental hypersensitivities, and the ability to use a challenge test to determine who is reactive and what other factors might be involved (mold, ground current)

LIGHTING: PETITION Petition · Ban Blinding Headlights and Save Lives! - United States · Change.org The topic of LED lights is coming up more and more in our safe technology discussions. Below is a petition from Mark Baker in Oregon: BAN BLINDING HEADLIGHTS AND SAVE LIVES! Read more and sign the petition below. Ban Blinding Headlights! Macular Injury - LED Lights Mark Baker Beaverton, OR, United States Jul 15, 2025 Dear Supporters, This July, 2023 research article describes how an LED light can cause macular injury. (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10404656/). This report is contrary to the FDA's position that LEDs are benign and don't need regulation. It is likely that repeated exposure to blue-rich, LED vehicle headlights can cause macular injury, possibly permanent. Neither NHTSA nor the FDA have established any limits on exposure to blue wavelength light or luminance from LED sources, including LED headlights. LED flashing lights on emergency vehicles are perhaps even more likely to cause macular injury, especially to first responders who are exposed to LED flashing lights repeatedly. Even LED tail lights and brake lights may be contributing to long-term eye injury. Here is a link to the letter for your Representative in Congress to sign: https://www.softlights.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/LED-Headlight-Letter.pdf Sincerely, Mark Baker President Soft Lights Foundation

Dear Supporters, On July 20, 2025, Mark Baker and the Soft Lights Foundation submitted a letter to Ford Motor Company and NHTSA requesting a response as to why Ford has not notified NHTSA that LED vehicle headlight technology is defective, as required by 49 U.S.C. § 30118. https://www.softlights.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Notice-of-Violation-of-49-USC-30118.pdf

July 20-21 Safe Tech International News and Notes AI, Health, FCC, Water, Meters, "Infants exposed to high levels of radiation at home risk developmental delays"

