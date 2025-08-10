https://www.ehn.org/cell-tower-india-health-issues "Graphic shared by permission Courtesy Environmental Health Sciences. Sign up for their newsletter here. "

I was away from the computer most of the week and still catching up. I will send more news summary from the last few days, but please see the events today to plan your time.

Don’t miss the National Call submission to HHS (MAHA) with more to come.

On the 4th anniversary of the EHT & CHD win against the FCC on their antiquated public radiation exposure limits, please join us for a prayer circle to honor and remember those who have been injured and/or lost their lives as a result of their exposure to radiofrequency (RF) radiation. - see under events.

FEATURED: NATIONAL CALL FOR SAFE TECHNOLOGY LETTER TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

NC4ST Letter to HHS 8-6-25 FINAL 28 PAGES

FEATURED:

FEATURED: Keith Cutter

EMF Consultant Training October 6-10th First Come, First Served

NEWS

HEALTH EHN: Wireless radiation levels in the home linked to neurodevelopmental delays in children A recent study published in Cureus Journal of Medical Science found significant associations between levels of wireless radiofrequency (RF) radiation exposure in the home and child development. Children with higher RF radiation exposure tested significantly lower for gross motor and fine motor skills.

Higher RF radiation exposure was also linked to poor problem-solving and personal-social development.

The study evaluated neurodevelopmental outcomes in 105 children in India with varying, professionally measured levels of RF radiation exposure in their homes using the Ages and Stages Questionnaire, an assessment tool used to identify children at risk of developmental delays.

Key quote:

“There is a need to monitor the neuro-development of children in whom the RF-EMF radiations are expected to be higher (such as very close to cell phone towers, too many gadgets in the house).”

Why this matters:

Everyday exposure to wireless radiation — emitted from devices such as cell phones, laptops, tablets, and Wi-Fi routers — is steadily increasing. The American Academy of Pediatrics has highlighted how children are more vulnerable than adults as they absorb proportionately higher RF radiation into their brains and bodies during sensitive stages of development. Previous studies have linked prenatal and postnatal exposure to lower cognitive scores and behavioral issues, and experimental research has observed impacts to brain development. Several countries, including France, Cyprus, and Israel, have banned Wi-Fi in nursery schools to reduce RF radiation exposure in young children. Numerous expert groups recommend reducing children's exposure to wireless technology in schools to mitigate health risks.



5G wireless radiation linked to altered brain waves during sleep A recent study published in NeuroImage found that individuals with specific gene variants who are exposed to 5G frequencies experienced changes in their brain wave activity — measured via an EEG — during sleep. For some individuals, pre-sleep exposure to the 5G frequency of 3.6 GHz was linked to changes in their brain wave readings during the non-rapid eye movement phase of sleep.

This change was observed only in individuals with a specific gene variation related to calcium channels in cells, which are critical for essentially all brain functions.

These findings suggest that genetics may play a role in determining whether individuals are predisposed to experience health impacts from exposure to wireless radiation.

Because the study only assessed the effects of a one-time exposure, the authors state that the cumulative effects of long-term exposure could have different implications for sleep and neural activity.



HEALTH Env Health News Cell tower radiation linked to higher reports of health issues, study finds In a recent study published in Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine, researchers surveyed residents in Mizoram, India and found that people with higher levels of radiofrequency (RF) radiation in their homes from nearby mobile phone base stations (including cell towers, cellular antennas, and 5G small cells) reported more health issues compared to those living further away and with less in-home exposure. _ COURTEY DEBRA GREENE www.SafeTechHawaii.com

HEALTH SAR Estimations in a Classroom with Wireless Computers BRASIL Abstract This research provides detailed examination of the peak spatial Specific Absorption Rate (psSAR) in different age students in a classroom with wireless computers. This is motivated by the escalating inclusion of electronic devices in educational settings and the necessity to estimate the implications of this on the overall radio-frequency exposure. Two classrooms with posable realistic human models are simulated. One filled with several 7 years old children and another with several 43 years old adult, each using a laptop. The 1 g and 10 g psSAR are calculated for the head, back and hands. The distances between students are varied and the results compared to one student alone. A small free distance between rows (10 cm) produces significant reduction in psSAR (around 13 dB). Results are less sensitives to changes in lateral distance. While the maximum simulated psSAR values are below the recommended limits, it is observed that, in some classroom arrangements, the psSAR can be substantially increased (e.g., up to 26 dB in the back) comparing to just one student with his laptop. One objective of this study is to provide guidelines for the design of safer classrooms in the context of widespread laptop usage.

SMART METERS AND MORE RHODE ISLAND RI4SafeTech has a new website--www.ri4safetech.org

EVENTS:

MA4Safetechnology: Mark Your Calendars -- and Share!

Tuesday, August 12, 6:30 p.m. ET: BabySafe Baby Safe Project: What You Need to Know About Pregnancy and Wireless Radiation Tuesday | August 12

6:30 PM ET Live on Slowphone’s YouTube channel Could exposure to radiation from cell phones, Wi-Fi, and other wireless devices during pregnancy affect your baby’s development? Let’s talk about this with the experts from the BabySafe Project, an international movement that raises awareness about the risks of radiofrequency radiation during pregnancy. Special Guests: Patti Wood – Founder of Grassroots Environmental Education and environmental health educator Doug Wood – Director of Americans for Responsible Technology and expert in safe communication Co-hosted by Cece Doucette, Director of Safer Screentime and a global leader in safe technology education and public policy. Bring your questions and join us live! Wednesday, August 13, 7 pm ET: Prayer Circle Safe Tech Prayer Circle Aug 13, 2025 07:00 PM ET A Prayer Circle for Hope, Remembrance, Support & Solidarity for EMR Syndrome Sufferers, Survivors, Souls Lost and Promising Litigation On the 4th anniversary of the EHT & CHD win against the FCC on their antiquated standards, please join us for a prayer circle to honor and remember those who have been injured and or lost their lives as a result of their exposure to radiofrequency (RF) radiation. This gathering is a space for reflection, healing, collective remembrance as well as praying for recent initiatives which bring hope for the future. We will share stories, offer prayers, and create a space of support for those affected by this issue. Reverend Jenny Gregg will offer an opening prayer. Attendees are encouraged to share a few words about those lost and how we will carry on this work in their name. This is a time for us to come together, acknowledge our collective grief and pain, seek solace and find hope together in our safe tech community. Your presence and support are deeply appreciated. We look forward to sharing this time with you. Sincerely, Courtney, Amelia and Cece Meeting Registration - Zoom Wednesday, August 20, 12 noon ET: Monthly Update Meeting Registration - Zoom Wednesday, August 27, 6 p.m. ET: Educational Webinar Safer Tech Possibilities @ Home and School! Aug 27, 2025 06:00 PM in Join us for this fact-filled presentation for parents, guardians, grandparents, teachers, health care practitioners, school committees, administrators and IT personnel -- everyone, really. All are welcome to come learn about today’s technology health risks at home and schools, and walk away with excellent resources to stay connected and protected TODAY! You’ll also discover why we don’t know, and actions taking place in the courts and legislatures to transition to safer technology. Bring your questions for Q&A at the end!

Childrens Health Defense Minnesota Chapter CHD-MN Chapter: Wireless & 5G Science and Safety - Tue Aug. 19 in Maplewood Library Cell towers, smart meters, phones, WiFi and more surround us every day — and even government-funded studies show clear evidence of harm. Please join the Minnesota Chapter of Children’s Health Defense on Tuesday, August 19 for an important discussion on the science, risks, and legal fight against wireless radiation. Learn what the latest research reveals, how it impacts our health, and what you can do to protect yourself and your community. Our presenters Petra Brokken and Angela Tsiang will give updates on the science and the current legal climate, and provide ideas on protecting your family.

