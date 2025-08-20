An X post about EMF with Dr. Naomi Wolf

Notice the number of views

Please find here recent Spring 2025 Newsletter, which is complete with updates and useful information. (20 PAGES) https://www.es-uk.info/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/ES-UK-Newsletter-Spring-2025-vol.22-no.2-online.pdf

Also, You may care to consider attending the ES Social taking place in Kent on Thursday 4th September 2025. It is very easy to reserve your attendance.

Please do click on our website and catch up with other news including our new YouTube video. We are so grateful for all your support and interest in our work.Below are few links for you may find helpful:

1.The Spring Newsletter available at link below : ﻿﻿﻿https://www.es-uk.info/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/ES-UK-Newsletter-Spring-2025-vol.22-no.2-online.pdf



2. 'Diagnosing EHS' by Michael Bevington (Open Access Government, July 2025) https://www.openaccessgovernment.org/article/diagnosing-electromagnetic-hypersensitivity-ehs/194977/



3.'How sensitive are you to EMFs?' by Michael Bevington (ScienceVega, Issue 3, July 2025, pages 72-77) https://www.sciencevega.com/flipbook/ScienceVega-July-Issue-3.html



4.'What is EHS?' (SciTube video, 2025, 3 minutes)

https://www.sciencevega.com/flipbook/ScienceVega-July-Issue-3.html

Best regards ES-UK www.es-uk.info

ES-UK-Newsletter-Spring-2025-vol.22-no.2-online.pdf

FEATURED: NON-THERMAL STIMULATION OF BRAIN!

Radio waves offer new hope for improving sense of smell. [] Many people - especially after COVID-19, aging, or brain injury - suffer from a loss of smell. However, there are very few effective treatments, and those that exist often use strong scents or medicines that cause discomfort in patients. In a study published this week in APL Bioengineering, by AIP Publishing, researchers from Hanyang University and Kwangwoon University in South Korea introduced a simple and painless way to improve our sense of smell using radio waves. Unlike traditional aroma-based therapy, which indirectly treats smell loss by exposing the patient to chemicals, radio waves can directly target the part of our brain responsible for smell, without causing pain.

The method is completely noninvasive - no surgery or chemicals needed - and safe, as it does not overheat the skin or cause discomfort."

In the study, the team asked volunteers with a healthy sense of smell to sit while a small radio antenna was placed near, but not touching, their forehead. For five minutes, this antenna gently sent out radio waves to reach the smell-related nerves deep in the brain. Before and after the short treatment, the authors tested how well the patient could smell very faint odors, like diluted alcohol or fruit scents, using pen-shaped odor dispensers called Sniffin' Sticks. They also recorded the patients' brain signals to see how active their smell nerves were.

The team found that their method improved subjects' sense of smell for over a week after just one treatment.

Source: American Institute of Physics

Journal reference: Bok, J., et al. (2025). Non-contact radiofrequency stimulation to the olfactory nerve of human subjects. APL Bioengineering. doi.org/10.1063/5.0275613.

Figure 1 illustrates the overall therapeutic mechanism of the electro-stimulated system. Figure 1(a) illustrates that radio frequency waves, compared to electromagnetic waves of other frequencies, have a higher penetration rate through the human body, allowing them to noninvasively pass through the frontal bone and directly stimulate the olfactory nerves. Figure 1(b) illustrates the system's therapeutic mechanism, emitting 2.45 GHz RF waves that directly stimulate olfactory nerves in the frontal bone, enhancing responsiveness and potentially restoring or improving olfactory function.30–33

Figure 2 presents the validation of the safety of RF stimulation applied to the olfactory nerve. As shown in Fig. 2(a), a parameterized human 3D model demonstrates that 2.45-GHz RF stimulation effectively targets the olfactory nerves from a distance of 10 cm between the forehead and the vertically aligned patch antenna. At this distance, the gain reached 0.4 in the region around the nasal cavity, where the olfactory nerves are located (red dotted line), with a maximum gain of 0.8. The verifications of the antenna are presented in supplementary material Fig. 1. Figure 2(b) shows the specific absorption rate (SAR) simulation results for safety validation. Additionally, we observed that the skin temperature at the stimulated position remained stable for over 5 min at 15 W, indicating no significant overheating risk or thermal effects from the electromagnetic field [Fig. 2(c)].

FEATURED: Keith Cutter Two simple, practical metrics that helped guide my recovery from electromagnetic poisoning 5 MINUTES VIDEO

In this video, I share two simple, practical metrics that helped guide my recovery from electromagnetic poisoning (sometimes called EHS): sensitivity and resilience. Sensitivity: How long it takes before symptoms appear, and how strong they are. Resilience: How quickly you recover once the exposure ends. I’ll explain how I used everyday situations—like going out to lunch with my wife—to track these metrics without labs, blood tests, or expensive gadgets. Over time, I watched my symptoms show up later, with less intensity, and my recovery times shrink from over a week to just hours. These observations became my compass. When sensitivity decreased and resilience improved, I knew I was on the right path. When they moved the other way, it was time to make changes. I’m not giving medical advice—just sharing what worked for me, and what I’ve seen help others I’ve worked with. If you’d like to explore further, you can contact me through my website. With Transcript

HEALTH INDUSTRY (ridicule) MAHA: ARS TECHNICA RFK Jr.’s Wi-Fi and 5G conspiracies appear to make it into MAHA report draft The "Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy" draft doesn't mention top killers of kids. []On Friday, Politico obtained a draft version of the "Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy," a highly anticipated report from the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission intended to steer the administration's health policy. The report, which has not been adopted by the White House, is being viewed as friendly to industry, and it contains little to no policy recommendations or proposed regulations. For instance, it includes no proposed restrictions on pesticides or ultra-processed foods, which are top priorities of the MAHA movement.

Otherwise, the document mainly rehashes the talking points and priorities of Kennedy's health crusades. That includes attacking water fluoridation, casting doubt on the safety of childhood vaccines, pushing for more physical activity in children to reduce chronic diseases, getting rid of synthetic food dyes, and claiming that children are being overprescribed medications.

Notably, the report does not mention the leading causes of death for American children, which are firearms and motor vehicle accidents. Cancer, another top killer, is only mentioned in the context of pushing new AI technologies at the National Institutes of Health. Poisonings, another top killer, are also not mentioned explicitly.

While the importance of water quality is raised in the report, it's only in the context of fluoride and not of any other key contaminants, such as lead or PFAS. And although the draft strategy will prioritize "whole, minimally processed foods," it offers no strategy for reducing the proportion of ultra-processed food (UPF) in Americans' diets. The strategy merely aims to come up with a "government-wide definition" for UPF to guide future research and policies.

5G and Wi-Fi claims

Amid the predictable MAHA topics and industry concessions, one short section stands out for its obvious link to conspiracy theories. The draft includes a brief section on electromagnetic radiation that says the health department, along with other unnamed federal agencies, will conduct studies to find "gaps in knowledge" regarding safety and efficacy.

While the section is vague, it brings to mind Kennedy's long history of falsely claiming that electromagnetic radiation, in the form of Wi-Fi and 5G, causes a variety of health problems— including cancer, autism, a variety of mental and cognitive problems, post-traumatic stress, fatigue, and Type 2 diabetes.

In a 2023 podcast with Joe Rogan, Kennedy made the unsupported claim that "Wi-Fi radiation opens up your blood-brain barrier, so all these toxins that are in your body can now go into your brain."

In his Senate confirmation in January, Kennedy confirmed in an exchange with Senator Andrew Kim (D-NJ) that he still believes that and that 5G is equally harmful. He added that it "changes DNA" and does "other things." He has previously stated that 5G is being used for mass surveillance.

None of that is supported by evidence, which generally finds no health risks of 5G or Wi-Fi. The World Health Organization states on its website, "To date, and after much research performed, no adverse health effect has been causally linked with exposure to wireless technologies." Likewise, the WHO has also concluded, "Despite extensive research, to date there is no evidence to conclude that exposure to low level electromagnetic fields is harmful to human health."

EVENTS:

The National Call Friday August 22, 2025, 1-3 pm *After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. The agenda will be sent out later in the week. CONTACT The National Call for Safe Technology <hello@thenationalcall.org>

Protect Your Family from Hidden EMF Dangers — Join the EMF Hazards Summit 2025BrightU Insider ( www.BrightU.com ) - please forward The digital age has brought us incredible convenience — but it comes with invisible risks. Every day, Wi-Fi, 5G, and smartphones fill our homes, schools, and workplaces with electromagnetic fields (EMFs). Mounting research shows these hidden forces can disrupt brain function, drain energy, and increase risks of autism, chronic fatigue, and electro-sensitivity — especially in children.That's why BrightU is hosting the EMF Hazards Summit 2025 — a powerful, free online event where top scientists, doctors, and researchers reveal the censored science of wireless radiation and share proven solutions to protect your health and your family's future.

Stream the EMF Hazards Summit 2025 only here, on BrightU.

Streaming free on BrightU from August 23 – September 1, 2025.

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to learn what mainstream outlets won't tell you — and discover practical steps you can take right now to safeguard yourself and your loved ones.

Featured Highlights:

Real-World Case Studies on 5G Harms with Mona Nilsson

The Truth About EMFs & Your Metabolism with Dr. Paul Héroux

Children's Cognition & Behavior at Risk with Bonnie Tucker

The Rise of Electro-Sensitivity in Kids & Teens with Dr. Stephanie McCarter

EMFs & Autism: What the Science Really Shows with Dr. Martha Herbert

Brain Damage, Mood, and the Microbiome with Dr. Julie McCredden & Dr. Marco Ruggiero

Practical EMF Protection You Can Trust with Dr. Leland Stillman

Plus, dozens more eye-opening sessions — all free to stream for a limited time.

Stream the EMF Hazards Summit 2025 only here, on BrightU.

Get an exclusive sneak peek of the groundbreaking EMF Hazards 2025 Summit with this explosive interview between Nick Pineault (The EMF Guy) and Mike Adams, The Health Ranger — as they reveal the censored science behind wireless radiation and its terrifying impact on your brain, metabolism, and children's development.

Current Stream - Brighteon University

I have not viewed this, pick and choose your speakers carefully and please exercise caution regarding any recommended devices. There have been many false starts regarding protection and when organizers receive affiliate marketing fees, they don’t refund them, to my knowledge. This is highly charged issue in the community. I do not know how much marketing material you will receive if you sign on.

UK The ES Social taking place in Kent on Thursday 4th September 2025. To reserve your attendance, please email to electrosensitivity-uk@protonmail.com

and pay by Paypal: £25 per ticket Best regards

ACTIVISM:

The National Call for Safe Technology As more federal agencies are trying to deregulate and the FCC trying to deploy more wireless spectrum, we find ourselves having to respond about every week or two to a new set of requests for public comment. If you are willing to be a signatory for the submissions being made by the National Call (history in the making) please contact <hello at thenationalcall dot org>

Please share widely: Plaintiff search for 704 No More: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/emr/704-no-more-seeking-plaintiffs-harmed-by-wireless-radiation-in-maryland-virginia-west-virginia-north-carolina-south-carolina/

Thanks for being here.

Read more of today’s news:

August 20 Safe Tech International News and Notes