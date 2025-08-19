August 18-19 Safe Tech International News and Notes

FEATURED:

FEATURED: EMR AUSTRALIA LYN MCLEAN

My email server keeps blocking the wonderful blogs that Lyn McLean produces on Saturdays from Australia. Here are her most recent offerings:

Screen addiction-suicide link Here’s alarming news for parents. Research from the US shows that teenagers who are highly addicted to screen devices have higher risks of mental health problems and suicide. The study, conducted by Dr John Mann and team, investigated 4285 youngsters - aged between nine and ten at the beginning of the study – over a four-year period. The researchers were interested in how the youths’ patterns of addictive screen use changed over time. To assess addictive behaviour, they considered feelings of being unable to stop using a device, experiencing distress when not using it or using it to escape from problems. The study showed high levels of addiction. Almost a third of the participants had increasing trajectories of addictive use for social media and almost a quarter had increasing trajectories of addictive use for mobile phones over the four-year period. Further, these increasing trajectories of addictive use were associated with higher risks of suicidal behaviours as well as mental health problems, such as anxiousness, depression, aggressiveness or inattentiveness.

FEATURED: UK: DIGITAL ID VS. EHS

ACTIVISM UK: Gillian Jamieson Digital ID and EHS (electromagnetic hypersensitity) - my two submissions to the UK Parliament 1. My written evidence to the Home Affairs Committee for their Digital ID consultation and 2. My inquiry proposal on EHS for the Health and Social Care Committee []A move to Digital ID is a move towards ever more authoritarian government. In order for every citizen to have digital ID, smartphones would need to be mandated. That would be an impossible situation for many people and for many reasons, as described below. In addition, it would make little sense for some people to be required to have this kind of ID, but others not. EHS In 2019 the EU estimated that 3 to 5% of the population had electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS). In the UK that would be 3.45 million people, and the number will have grown since then. Most people with EHS experience immediate severe pain and other debilitating symptoms when near wireless radiation, whatever the source, be it smartphones, smart meters, WIFI, Bluetooth or phone masts. Many will only possess a switched-off dumb phone for emergency use only. Many cannot work and live in poverty and isolation, with some being so severely disabled that they have to sleep rough. Case studies carried out by oncologist Dr. Lennart Hardell in 2023 and 2024 illustrate these short term effects. The International Commission for the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields (ICBE-EMF) has called this a humanitarian crisis. Long-term effects EHS people experience immediate short-term effects, but the whole population is at risk from long-term effects as proven by thousands of studies. These effects include long-term DNA damage, neurological harm, infertility, heart issues, reproductive issues, cancer and other disease. Indeed, in May this year a WHO systematic review found “evidence that RF-EMF exposure increases the incidence of cancer in experimental animals with the [certainty of evidence] being strongest for malignant heart schwannomas and gliomas.” The inevitable increase of wireless infrastructure to service digital ID would put the population at much higher risk than before. Exposure guidelines Government’s response to the above comments might be that we are protected, as we follow safety exposure guidelines (from ICNIRP) and all EMF measurements undertaken by Ofcom fall well below them. This argument does not hold, when we realise that these guidelines have been discredited by many scientists who say that they are not at all protective of public health and that they are based on many flawed assumptions. Their strongest critic is Professor James Lin, a biophysicist and electronics engineer, who himself was previously a member of ICNIRP. He said last month, "Some of the safety guidelines are irrelevant, debatable, and absent of scientific justification” The right of people to live non-digitally either by choice or through necessity.

FEATURED: KEITH CUTTER 2.5 minute video: Remove Unwanted Bluetooth Radiation

Many “ill-behaved” appliances can be tamed in similar ways. While full

chip removal gives 100% elimination, disconnecting the antenna can be a

practical, high-impact fix.

SMART METERS: ARTICLE AND FOX NEWS VIDEO Huntsville residents challenge mandatory smart meters at board meeting Huntsville residents oppose mandatory smart meter installations, citing health concerns and personal choice

