Enviromental Health Sciences has risen to the top of the class in its coverage of technology and health….I know of no other environmental group operating at this level of integrity. Please show your support by signing up for the dedicated newsletter. I have found it to be a great resource for sharing recent news at a glance to newbies - SEE EXAMPLE

The parameters of delusions outlined in the article 𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐖𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐋𝐋𝐌𝐬 — 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐬 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬 “𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐝” also apply directly to other tech innovations, including smart meters IMO.

LLMs and utility meters are not getting smarter, but people are.

FEATURED: ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH SCIENCES PUBLISHES ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH NEWS THAT FEATURES WIRELESS/TECH ISSUES:

Subscribe to this Newsletter

FEATURED Corrected link for Rhode Island Safetech www.ri4safetech.org/

CORRECTED/UPDATED GRAPHIC FROM ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH NEWS:

"Graphic shared by permission Courtesy Environmental Health Sciences, publisher of Enviromental Health News. Please Sign up for their newsletter here. "

FEATURED: I Feel This Poison (A voice for the Unseen)

For our substack readers and their friends, free download of the mp3 file of the song:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/0yrgghhy2uup1jtlkid62/I-Feel-This-Poison-2.mp3?rlkey=iofmvi6zmmbx5shxxykvsp6xe&st=nfe77102&dl=0

Here's the Substack post:

Here's the YouTube version: 3:47

Lyrics: Keith Cutter Music, Arrangement, and Vocals: Rosalito

It makes me sick, That glowing leash— You scroll and smile, I find no peace….

Here's the (free to all) weekly audio podcast:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2075097/episodes/17627263

REMINDER: Wednesday, August 13, 7 pm ET: Prayer Circle Safe Tech Prayer Circle

Aug 13, 2025 07:00 PM ET A Prayer Circle for Hope, Remembrance, Support & Solidarity for EMR Syndrome Sufferers, Survivors, Souls Lost and Promising Litigation On the 4th anniversary of the EHT & CHD win against the FCC on their antiquated standards, please join us for a prayer circle to honor and remember those who have been injured and or lost their lives as a result of their exposure to radiofrequency (RF) radiation. This gathering is a space for reflection, healing, collective remembrance as well as praying for recent initiatives which bring hope for the future. We will share stories, offer prayers, and create a space of support for those affected by this issue. Reverend Jenny Gregg will offer an opening prayer. Attendees are encouraged to share a few words about those lost and how we will carry on this work in their name. This is a time for us to come together, acknowledge our collective grief and pain, seek solace and find hope together in our safe tech community. Your presence and support are deeply appreciated. We look forward to sharing this time with you. Sincerely, Courtney, Amelia and Cece Meeting Registration - Zoom



FEATURED:

BUILDING BIOLOGY INSTITUTE 704 No MoreTM Coalition: Aims to Restore Local Rights Over Cell Towers and Antennas by Camilla Rees

FEATURED: ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH TRUST

More Test Cases Show Blood Cell Clumping in Response to Cell Phone Exposure Earlier this year, Dr. Robert Brown published a peer-reviewed study that clearly showed a subject’s red blood cells clumped together into a slurry when a cell phone was placed against their skin. That study has been read by tens of thousands of people and written about in dozens of publications — but some hesitated to call the alarming phenomenon significant since the initial study involved only one subject. We can now share preliminary findings from the next phase of this research, confirming that this indeed is happening to many people. Dr. Brown and EHT have tested many more subjects in recent months, and Dr. Brown’s initial evaluation of additional data reveals that red blood cell clumping from cell phone exposure is even more common than his initial hypothesis. This phase of the research includes comparing groups of people who experience symptoms of EMR Syndrome (formerly called Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Syndrome) with groups who do not experience these symptoms. Preliminary results have shown blood cell clumping (rouleaux formation) from cell phone exposure is occurring in both groups, but with a higher rate among the EMR-S population. We are hopeful this path may lead to identifying a biomarker for people who suffer from EMR-S. Dr. Brown is planning to present his research to the American Public Health Association in Washington, DC, in November. We expect his study to be large enough by then to achieve statistical significance and elicit the reactions the potential identification of an EMR-S biomarker merits.. JOIN EHT NEWSLETTER: https://secure.everyaction.com/TMmKivg7d0iKADkk8dMoDQ2

AI 𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐖𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐋𝐋𝐌𝐬 — 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐬 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬 “𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐝” "The Psychological, Financial, and Cultural Factors Behind the $10T Illusion — And None Are Technical" Srini Pagidyala Background: I wrote this before GPT-5 release. Let’s me get one thing straight: I’m not an AI skeptic. I’m not anti-AI, I’m anti delusion. I’m not anti-LLM, I’m against pretending they’re minds. And definitely not anti-progress, despite all the labels thrown my way, I’m an AI maximalist but I’m also allergic to BS. I called out ChatGPT for what it is in an article published by VentureBeat in March 2023 where I made the case that it wouldn’t last, when the entire world was enthralled by its fluency. As an AI maximalist, I’m fully committed to building maximally beneficial AI for humanity: Transformative. Grounded in cognition. Built to serve, not to mimic. Here are the six biases that kept the $10T LLM illusion alive: Bag Bias - When Conviction Becomes Obligation FUI Bias - Fluency-Utility Illusion Bias Mirage Bias – When Architectural Failures Are Treated Like Surface-Level Bugs Scaling Salvation Bias – When More Compute Is Mistaken for Progress Illusion Lock-In Bias – Too Big To Fail Hype Addiction Bias – When Speed Replaces Substance Now, let’s dive into each one of these biases: []GPT-5 isn’t a product failure, it’s a paradigm failure.

Scaling the wrong paradigm doesn’t get you AGI, it just gets you a bigger illusion.

All LLMs Claude, Gemini, Grok, Llama etc will suffer the same fate.

LLMs are a dead end to achieve real intelligence.

Real Intelligence is about capabilities like continuous learning, autonomous adapting, updating its own model in real time cascading changes across its beliefs, behaviors and understanding.

LLMs can game benchmarks, not capabilities.

There is no path to real intelligence without solving cognition.

LLMs can fake fluency but only cognition can create intelligence.

It’s Cognitive AI or bust.

Build Cognitive AI → Unlock Real Intelligence

The only question now: Is Silicon Valley ready to move on from LLMs? (Many article links included)

ACTION ITEM FROM CATHERINE KLEIBER of Electricalpollution.com : RE FDA

,,,, evidence supports the need to tighten engineering standards for all electronic products and "dirty" electricity and minimize RF exposure due to poor electrical grid and building wire maintenance.

If you would like to push the FDA to take action, please file a comment at https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/FDA-2025-P-1032-0001. The comment will go into the most recent ART Citizen Petition "Requests that the FDA issue a Public Health Advisory to all public and private schools and day care centers in the United States, alerting them of the possibility that radiation in excess of the amount required for the proper operation of wireless devices may be present in their facilities, and including instructions for mitigating such unnecessary exposures".

Please only submit polite informative comments outlining relevant science or succinctly narrating relevant personal experience. If possible, please upload supporting references. (Access to all copyrighted material is blocked on the FDA site so send your comment separately from copies of references. They can be on the same upload, just not in the same document or the whole document will be blocked.)

If the comment is related to autism, please also send a copy to Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee - U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at IACCPublicInquiries@mail.nih.gov and bcc webmaster@electricalpollution.com since I am not sure if these comments will be readily available to the public and this will allow me to know what they received in case it will be useful in the future.

Thank you, Catherine Kleiber

ACTION ITEM FROM CHILDRENS HEALTH DEFENSE: MAHA

ACTION: The May MAHA Commission Report briefly mentioned radiofrequency (RF) radiation as a potential risk to children’s health — but fell far short in assessing the magnitude of the issue and the scientific evidence clearly demonstrating harm.

Wireless radiation is one of the fastest growing environmental toxins of our time, and significantly contributes to the chronic childhood disease epidemic we are facing today.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/strengthen-wireless-radiation-protections-in-the-next-maha-report/

Wireless radiation:

Disrupts brain development: linked to learning delays, memory problems, and attention issues

Weakens the immune system: increasing vulnerability to infections and chronic inflammation

Interferes with sleep cycles: suppresses melatonin, leading to fatigue, irritability, and poor focus

Triggers behavioral changes: associated with hyperactivity, anxiety, and emotional dysregulation

Raises long-term cancer risk: children are more susceptible to RF radiation, classified as a possible carcinogen

Leads to greater cumulative harm: early-life exposure means more damage over time

Children are especially vulnerable. Due to their smaller heads, thinner skulls, and more conductive brain tissue, they absorb more radiation than adults.

We must ensure that the next version of the report, due this month, appropriately addresses wireless radiation as a prominent public health risk. Decision makers need to hear this from you now!

Use the button below to send a message to the MAHA Commission leaders, HHS Secretary Kennedy, President Trump, and Congress urging them to:

Recognize RF radiation as a major contributor to chronic childhood illness;

Include a more complete scientific analysis of RF radiation exposure, including findings from the World Health Organization’s recent 2025 literature review ;

Highlight the disproportionate impact of wireless radiation on children’s nervous, immune, and reproductive systems;

Recommend that NIH conduct a rigorous study of the mechanisms of harm;

Recommend that the appropriate HHS agencies provide guidance and recommend protective measures for consumers, parents, schools, and local governments.

Let’s make sure they know this matters to families across America.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/strengthen-wireless-radiation-protections-in-the-next-maha-report/

Thank you for taking action. The CHD EMR & Wireless Team

See more of today’s news here:

August 10-11 Safe Tech International News and Notes