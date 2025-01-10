Corn Snake Image by Silvia from Pixabay

We are deep in the process of learning what goes wrong in a manufactured EMF/RF environment.



“Lead and lead poisoning in Rome in the first century, and RF radiation and electromagnetic poisoning in the 21st century smart tech.” - Keith Cutter EMF REMEDY





Since 2013, What Have We Learned That Has Moved Our Lives Back into Balance with Nature, with One Another, and With Ourselves?

The Chinese solar-lunar agricultural calendar marks twelve-year increments of a sixty-year cycle. The “Year of the Snake” has included 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953, and 1941.

Two snake cycles back, in 2001, I ran a yoga center and wrote for a holistic magazine. I knew absolutely nothing about non-thermal effects of non-ionizing radiation, switch mode power supplies, zigbee chips, voltage-gated calcium channels, the inverse square law, or utility meters.

I do now, here is why:

NYSPSC = New York State Public Service Commission

The Inverse Square Law

Photographers learn that “If you double the distance between subject and light source, it illuminates a surface area four times greater than the one before.” Regarding sound, Yamaha explains, “In simple terms, the inverse square law states that any energy or force will have a drastic drop-off in strength as it travels further away from the point source.”

Humanity is experiencing a drastic drop off in strength as it moves further away from “Source” including the Sun and the Intelligence of the Heart, and into delusions about the riches (health, safety, freedom, control) of a tech-laden life

Measuring the Wrong Thing - Inanimate Forces

Those injured by smart utility meters learned about the inverse square law from industry and regulator claims about safety.

The law works very well if you are using an inanimate meter to measure an inanimate signal’s strength for inanimate machine connectivity.

Unfortunately, like the difference between a sheep dog vs. dachshund (which cannot ever herd sheep), differing human energy fields in different individuals vary in sensitivity to both man-made and natural frequencies, and at different times.

For example, at night the body’s energies are turned inward for specific tasks, including detoxifying the brain. An unstable EMF environment that forces the body into a defensive mode may be more damaging at night when the body is primed for restorative sleep. At the same time, data is reportedly transmitted at nighttime because it is cheaper and there is less interference.

Humans are not standardized robots, neither are canines. One dog can detect an incoming storm, one is oblivious. Humans vary in their electromagnetic properties and perceptive capacities, especially women whose hydration levels change over the course of the menstrual cycle, and fetuses, infants and young children whose cells demand appropriate energetic inputs to fuel the processes of cell differentiation, development, and growth.

One person can detect a cell tower’s presence, often via immediate short-term symptom onset (microwave hearing, sleep interruption, headache, nervous tension) that resolves in a clean EMF/RF environment. Another person either may not readily perceive a man-made frequency, or may not recognize the feedback loop, including chronic overcharge, inflammation, oxidative stress, and unfolding neurological and reproductive harm.

14 of the 15 leading causes of death are chronic inflammatory diseases. Unabated short-term symptoms, pain, and suffering degenerate into preventable illness, disease, disability, and death caused by unrelenting environmental stress.

The abuse of women and girls is the most pervasive and unaddressed human right violation on earth. - Late Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter

The industry and its partners have not yet put biology into exposure calculations. The math and the meters that measure transmissions may be precise, but completely inaccurate and irrelevant to real world conditions, including juxtaposed, chronic, and cumulative exposures.

These weaponized theoretical engineering paradigms are diminishing our intelligence and our compassion, as a species.

Biological vs. Chronological Age

In this video, Dr. Tom O’Bryan and Nathan Crane discuss the difference between Healthspan and Lifespan, or Biological Age and Chronological Age. According to Dr. Tom O’Bryan, many may be traversing through 30 years of Alzheimer’s development and not know it. The progression from normal immunity to benign immunity to pathogenic autoimmunity has been nearly immediate for some individuals exposed to EMF/RF, including smart meters and cell towers. Many individuals successfully managing chronic conditions including Lyme, Epstein Barr, M.S., Parkinson’s, and Cancer reportedly fall over the edge of a cliff when a polluted EMF environment is imposed, as Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt notes here: Smart Meters & EMR - The Health Crisis Of Our Time

The problem is that if we don’t recognize, assess, and address risks while harm is unfolding, invisibly, below the surface, – we can’t respond. As Dr. O’Bryan stated, we keep throwing gas on the fire, and the fire is in the brain. How do we make the invisible visible?

The predomal period is when a disease mechanism can be identified, before specific symptoms appear. This cannot be perceived via a fitness tracker/wireless heart monitor.

We need to test for accurate biomarkers and quantify risks and causes of direct harm.

Perceptive Capacity is a Powerful Strength

The capability to perceive environmental variables has helped humans survive throughout millennia. Many early great civilizations were founded along rivers, from the Tigris and Euphrates to the Nile.

China has seven major rivers. Using a very complex and sophisticated written language, and meticulous record keeping based on diligent observation, one of the most important jobs for the astronomers was to predict the timing of the spring floods, (corresponding with the rising of the Sirius Dog Star in ancient Egypt.) These records helped form the basis of recognition of the 60-year luni-solar cycle.

Consequences for Lack of Integrity

The punishment for misleading the emperor and causing harm to his constituents was death.

One way to mislead a revered emperor and a consumer culture is to not quantify damage (denial). AI cannot provide any data about smart meter injuries because no data was collected.

This is another way to mislead the emperor and his constituents: weaponizing irrelevant measurements.

Not Health and Safety Science. Not an Accurate Way to Determine if Harm is Occurring, But Weaponized Against the Public Due to Outdated Theories about Radio Frequency Radiation, Also Underwriter’s Labs: “Safety Programs to Facilitate Adoption of Smart Meters” When activists noted correctly that the early fleets of smart meters were not UL certified, in 2014, Underwriter’s Laboratory responded: UL Announces New Safety Programs to Facilitate Adoption of Smart Meters “Earlier this year, UL published the Standard for Safety for Electric Utility Meters, UL2735. This standard contains requirements for the electric shock, fire, mechanical and radio-frequency (RF) emissions safety aspects of all electric utility meters, including smart meters, and is the foundation for both the UL product safety certification service and the product safety testing service.” Not Health and Safety Science.



“A Moot argument is one that has no practical or useful significance and is fit only for theoretical consideration.”

Measuring radio frequency radiation relative to existing safety guidelines (which have never been tested) is a moot exercise. Similarly, using MRI results to deny harm to diplomats injured via Havana Syndrome (Anomalous Health Incidents AHI) is another example of weaponizing the wrong parameter.

Some Topics Emerging in Informed Communities Related to Decline in a Polluted, Non-Native EMF Environment

Parkinson’s, Chronic Lyme, M.S., MCS, Brain Fog, Undermethylation, Histamines, Oxalates, Salicylates, Lectins, FODMAPS, Sulfur, Copper, Folate, Glutamate, Microbiome, Blood-Brain Barrier, Voltage-Gated Calcium Channels, Chronobiology, Autointoxication, Heavy Metal Poisoning, Circadian Rhythm, Autism, Millimeter Waves, AHDH, Concentration Problems. Memory Lapses, Headaches, Dizziness, Balance Issues, Tinnitus, Infertility, Microwave Hearing, Overcharge, No Sleep, Immune Deficiency, Dry Eyes, Red Blood Cell Rouleaux Formation, Inability to Digest and Absorb Food, Fatigue, Exhaustion, Glioblastoma, Thyroid Cancer, Molecular Biological Injury, DNA Damage, Cellular Stress, Oxidative Stress, Insomnia, Cognitive Impairments, DNA strand breaks, Chromosomal Instability, Reduced Sperm Counts, Cognitive Deficits, Tissue Overheating, Depression, Lower Fertility, Altered Structure of the Testes and Ovaries, Lowered Number of Egg Follicles, Spontaneous Abortion, Lowered Levels of Three Sex Hormones. Neurological and Neuropsychiatric Effects, Loss of Memory, Major Changes in Brain Structure, Impacts on Brain White Matter, Single and Double DNA Breaks, Oxidized DNA Bases, Mutations in the Sexual Germ Lines, Apoptosis, Programmed Cell Death Leading to Reproductive and Neurodegenerative Disorders, Oxidative Stress, Free Radical Damage Associated with Cancer, Diabetes, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Myocardial Infarction, Stroke, Chronic Inflammation, Cellular Death, and Aging, Adverse Impacts on Every Hormonal System, Excessive Intracellular Calcium, Cardiac Effects, Interference with Electrical Control of the Heart that can Produce Tachycardia, Bradycardia, Arrhythmia, and Abnormal Heart Palpitations, Early Onset of Alzheimer’s and Dementia in People Age 30 and Younger, “Digital Dementias,” ADHD and Autism (may be caused by late prenatal and early post-natal EMF exposure) Increase of Calcium Over-penetrating Cell Linings Due to EMF Pulsations and Disrupting Synapse Formations, Tech Postural Deviations and Injuries, Device Addiction, Colon Cancer, Computer Vision Syndrome, Collapsed Aura, Dysregulation of the Autonomic Nervous System, Vagus Nerve Dysfunction, Glymphatic System Dysfunction, Fascia Injuries, Concussion Symptoms with No History of Concussion, Havana Syndrome, Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity, Microwave Poisoning, EMR-S, Shortened Telomeres, Mitochondrial Dysfunction, Excess Cortisol, Type 3 Diabetes, Red Ears, Mom I Feel Buzzy, Toddler Meltdowns, Childhood Screen Addiction, Inability to Self-Regulate and Self Sooth, Impatience, Intolerance for Boredom, Obesity, Lack of Manual Dexterity. Lack of Social Skills, Lack of Communication Skills, Lack of Media Literacy, Active Discrimination, Lack of Accessibility, Homelessness, AHIs, Marginalization, Ridicule, Tin Foil Hats

References include WEEP Initiative and a recent article from the Townsend Report: America’s Awaiting Pandemic of Radiation Diseases ?



The 2025 Year of the Snake Offers the Promise of Foresight

One important variable that impacts all of nature is the timing of the full and new moons relative to the four cross-quarters of the year, (solstices and equinoxes and a so-called early or late spring or long fall or winter).

This year’s January 29th Chinese Green Wood Snake’s New Year falls earlier than Feb. 4, which is the day that the seeds turn underground to face the sun, marking this Year of the Snake as a “Bright Year,” and offering the gift of foresight, because the Snake “sees” the eyes of Spring.

Foresight: Let’s not blame all of the unfolding data about harm to children’s health and their skyrocketing levels of chronic illness on chemicals.

These pains you feel are messengers. Listen to them. - Rumi

How Do We Do a Better Job of Perceiving and Organizing Knowledge Born of Experience?

Under stress, one of your children experiences a bellyache, the other a headache. One child tends to colds in the Winter, another to every stomach flu.

Symptoms occur as the result of the environmental stressor as it overlays with the individual’s constitution.

A drug and surgery intervention-based for-profit medical system does not provide guidance for appropriate lifestyle decisions, which were the domain of the Eastern mind-body approaches.

We have accessible road maps for recognizing individual vulnerabilities (for example, Liver, or Large Intestine types.) Classification systems have been used for centuries in Chinese Medicine for laypersons/householders, and denote the energy field of the organ, not the organ itself.)

Checklists

This form, which lists symptoms alphabetically, is not organized by category. The practitioner will take the raw data and classify it.

On page 4 of this acupuncturist’s on-line intake form, symptoms are sorted into the five categories of the five elements, which correspond to illnesses observed in the different seasons.

Page 5 of this form also organizes symptoms via the Five Elements.

Starting on page 4, this form describes symptoms organized into categories.

This classification system informs the appropriate treatment approach, (as opposed to for-profit mass medicine approaches)

When you understand your constitution, you have guidance for the best medicine FOR YOU. You don’t go online and ask what medicine worked for others or for everyone else, and you recognize the limitations of mass medicine approaches. You realize that drug ads that tell you to ‘tell your doctor if you have kidney disease’ represent a failure in care.

You start at the stage of addressing energetic imbalances before they manifest as illnesses. An informed, evolutionary society doesn’t focus its resources on gene-therapies while ignoring/denying environmental pollutants, oxidative stress, and inflammation.

As T.S. Eliot noted:

“We shall not cease from exploration

And the end of all our exploring

Will be to arrive where we started

And know the place for the first time.”

There are maps. Both Ayurveda and Chinese Medicine offer tools for energetic self-knowledge, practices/disciplines, and self-mastery.

When the brain itself has the opportunity to align with systems analysis (rather than attempting to digest disjointed, activating, unnatural, unhealthy visual and auditory stimuli from social media,) healing is already beginning.

Your heart knows the way. Run in that direction. - Rumi

A Choice Point for Every Individual

Relying on the Gregorian calendar is like measuring smart meter radiofrequencies without measuring peak exposures or biological effects, or quantifying concussion symptoms with no history of concussion via an MRI as politicized evidence of no-harm.

The intention of the Gregorian calendar was to sever humanity’s relationship with Nature, in favor of control by the church, followed by the witch trials.

We still haven’t recovered.

And, we have not addressed the enduring effects of Sept. 11th and lockdowns on unnatural device use. We did not recover equilibrium.

A choice point facing all of humanity and every individual is whether or not to lean into caring for, cultivating, and heeding inborne sensory systems and constitution in symmetry with the Cosmic Current and with the generative rhythms of Nature, or to continue outsourcing consciousness to technology choices that are based on inaccurate and irrelevant “science” that justifies economic expansionism and exploitation of a mass society.

As Richard Gale and Gary Null wrote, “If the past and current research on EMF’s adverse effects on health and the environment during the past 50 years are any indication, we are entering a new epoch of disease and neurological disorders that humanity is completely unprepared to handle.”

Snake Provides Inspiration for Several Important Spiritual Qualities

First, snakes shed their skin, in order to accommodate growth.

Second, snake medicine reportedly invokes transmuting poison (trauma).

And lastly, as in the drawing from the Little Prince (written and illustrated by French writer and military pilot Antoine de Saint-Exupery) that looks like a hat, but is a boa constrictor digesting an elephant, snakes can consume things much larger than themselves.

Pick One.

Is a cloud of EMF a generative or degenerative second skin?

Is it safer to be aware of one’s environment with all of one’s well-developed senses, or to depend on a screen?

Can consumers reign in technology so that it is classified according to RF/EMF safety?



May this ‘Year of the Snake,’ which arrives at January 29’s New Moon, offer reflection and right action, borne of humility, reverence, integrity, and pure insight.

Haiku #1117

Reform or revolt

It's time for integration

Of the best we've learned - Lori McCray

LBM 1/8/2025 On Medium