Comments Due: Friday, April 11, 2025

Reply Comments Due: Monday, April 28, 2025

The Order: https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-25-219A1.pdf 6 pages

DA 25-219 RE: DELETE, DELETE, DELETE is GN Docket No. 25-133

Submit here: ECFS - Submit Standard Filing

The FCC Must Prioritize Public Health Over Telecom Profits | Alliance for Natural Health USA - Protecting Natural Health - a quick sign action item, Pls. share

For Individual Submissions: - help wanted

A number of health challenged/disabled individuals are requesting help completing and/or filing their testimony. If you can help please reach out, - as a health vulnerable person myself, I can’t offer more time at the computer. I hope to find a contact person asap though the community.

The FCC Proceeding - technical glitches?

A number of individuals have reported difficulties posting comments to the FCC website for Delete. Delete, Delete and the docket is no longer showing up via the search function on the website.

I will keep everyone posted as I learn more. Please keep track of failed attempts in the case that a pattern of blocked submissions needs to be quantified.

You can also mail your testimony: “Paper Filers: Parties who choose to file by paper must file an original and one copy of each filing. Filings can be sent by hand or messenger delivery, by commercial courier, or by the U.S. Postal Service. All filings must be addressed to the Secretary, Federal Communications Commission.

Hand-delivered or messenger-delivered paper filings for the Commission’s Secretary are accepted between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. by the FCC’s mailing contractor at 9050 Junction Drive, Annapolis Junction, MD 20701. All hand deliveries must be held together with rubber bands or fasteners. Any envelopes and boxes must be disposed of before entering the building. o Commercial courier deliveries (any deliveries not by the U.S. Postal Service) must be sent to 9050 Junction Drive, Annapolis Junction, MD 20701.

Filings sent by U.S. Postal Service First-Class Mail, Priority Mail, and Priority Mail Express must be sent to 45 L Street NE, Washington, DC 20554. People with Disabilities. To request materials in accessible formats for people with disabilities (braille, large print, electronic files, audio format), send an e-mail to fcc504@fcc.gov or call the Consumer & Governmental Affairs Bureau at 202-418-0530 (voice).

I would send it with a return receipt requested.

Thanks for all you do, Patricia