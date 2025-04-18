To those observing Holy Week/Easter, may peace prevail. Welcome new readers…Although the focus of this substack is smart meters, I expanded the focus temporarily due to the current FCC proceeding, which has a deadline of April 28 to submit reply comments. Thanks for being here. Scroll to what interests you.

Satellites vs: Global Electric Circuit 25-minute video

The late Arthur Firstenberg spoke of the adverse impacts of satellites on the Global Electric Circuit. This geophysicist explains the harm being caused by the increase in conductivity of the atmosphere. (25 minutes)

Forget DOGE, This is a MUCH Bigger Problem. Satellite Megaconstellations and the "Domino Effect"

Smart Meters:

Paul Harding continues to share history of injuries and health harm caused by the smart meter experimentation in Salt River, and like all smart meter deployments, there has been no health or environmental monitoring or investigation: Moving Again: Running from the Smart Meter The birth of a new weapon: Take Back Your Power becomes a hit.

Other News

KATIE SINGER: Inspired to depend less on international supply chains, more on community When Trump began announcing tariffs on imported goods, I wondered if consumers would notice the perilous nature of depending on international supply chains. I wondered if the tariffs might inspire us to move away from engaging the global super-factory, toward living by local resources.

FCC DELETE DELETE DELETE NACo, NLC, and USCM In a joint filing, the National Association of Counties, National League of Cities, and the U.S. Conference of Mayors called on the FCC to roll back three deregulatory orders issued between 2018 and 2020 that they say have undermined local control over broadband and wireless infrastructure deployment. https://broadbandbreakfast.com/in-delete-docket-advocates-want-improvements-to-lifeline-e-rate-and-local-control/

KEITH CUTTER Xfinity Gateways: Practical Strategies for Reducing RF Exposure Minimizing Wireless Trespass

KEITH CUTTER, INSPIRATION Non-Player Characters, EMF Exposure, and the Disappearance of Self Choosing Love in a Scripted World [] The loss of agency doesn’t always arrive with alarm bells. More often, it enters quietly—through a series of small, familiar compromises. A convenience accepted. A discomfort avoided. A little entertainment to fill the silence. And over time, those choices stack. What begins as conscious preference becomes unconscious pattern. What was once a tool becomes an environment. Then a requirement. Then a prison.

ACTION ITEM:

National Health Freedom Action Take Action to STOP Big Wireless from Fast-Tracking More Wireless Radiation in our Forests to the Detriment of our Health!

Big Tech is pushing bills to increase unsafe wireless cell antennas and 5G towers instead of focusing on wired broadband in the form of fiber optics, which is not only faster and cheaper, but also safer and more secure. The current wireless infrastructure already subjects our Earth to high levels of radio frequency radiation which has a toxic impact on the health of humans and other living things.

TAKE ACTION HERE and Oppose House bill HR471 , the Fix Our Forests Act.

HR471 has already passed the House and is now in the Senate in the Subcommittee on Conservation, Forestry, Natural Resources and Biotechnology. The deceptive language of this bill, including the very title, makes it hard to oppose who would not want to fix our forests? The truth is that the bill contains a provision (section 303) for a pilot study to install and test 5G wireless antennas to prevent wildfires. However, this technology is known to be responsible for fires in the West, including the Woolsey fire which caused 6 billion dollars’ worth of damage, destroyed 100,000 acres, 295,000 people evacuated, and three deaths. Please let the Subcommittee know to oppose section 303. Cell towers and antennas harm birds, wildlife, plants and humans All living things should be able to enjoy life and the environment free from the adverse effects of wireless radiation. Approximately one-third of people have some form of radiation sickness, where their health is affected by the radiation. More people are likely to suffer as exposure to wireless radiation continues and increases. Wildlife, trees, plants, and birds can all suffer from wireless radiation too. There is a choice to make: should we have unsafe wireless radiation through antennas or more energy efficient, safer, more reliable, cheaper fiber broadband?

EVENT:

4/18 The National Call for Safe Technology National Health Federation Zoom Fri 4-18-25 12 noon Our friends at The National Health Federation are featuring on their Zoom call at 12 noon ET, the Patient First Coalition (PFC) that is spearheading putting forth a federal "Transparency" bill. Click Here to Register! After doing a poll, the PFC found that what mattered most to Americans are: informed consent, unbiased and unsuppressed science, liability for injury Same issues as for us. Come network to include electromagnetic radiation in the bill. Working with other groups will help us gain visibility and acceptance, and will help us increase our reach. Sincerely, Odette Wilkens Chair The National Call for Safe Technology Lisa Smith Co-Chair (There is cross-over unfolding between groups focused on inadequately regulated EMF exposures, and other health concerns (pandemic policies)

I hope to be back in touch soon with sign-on opportunities for the FCC Reply Comment phase, there are efforts underway.