4/16 MASSACHUSETTS FOR SAFE TECHNOLOGY Monthly Update Meeting

Wednesday, April 16, 12 Noon ET Citizens and public servants are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. Join us to share your inroads and/or be inspired by others! Hear updates on science, active bills filed, legal actions, local progress, media coverage, events, tech tips and more! You needn’t be from MA to attend, all are welcome. REGISTER

4/16 EHT Leaders in Rare Joint Online Presentation

EHT Founder, President, and Vice President Speak at Live Event with Q&A - April 16!

EHT Founder Devra Davis, PhD, MPH, will be joined by President Kent Chamberlin, PhD, and Vice President Robert R. Brown, MD for a lecture with live Q&A tomorrow, April 16. The three will share cutting-edge research being carried out by EHT scientists, as well as important policy developments and recent successes EHT has helped to achieve.

The lecture, titled Latest Buzz About EMF, is part of The Real Truth About Health Conference, which is free to attend online. The presentation is from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET and includes a live Q&A. Topics covered will include new science regarding the effects of EMF on honeybees and plants, research conducted by EHT scientists regarding impacts on human health, and tool kits to help with creating policy change.

Later in the evening, Dr. Davis will also participate in a panel discussion, "Invisible Danger: Unmasking the Health Risks of Wireless Radiation — and What You Can Do About It," alongside other experts in the field. This panel will be from 8:15 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. ET, also on April 16.

Register for these events by signing up for a free conference pass at the link below:

2025 CONFERENCE - The Real Truth About Health

FCC Delete, Delete, Delete: Deadline April 28 For Reply Comments

FCC 25-133 Delete, Delete, Delete, Comments: Theodora Scarato, Wired Broadband, ANH, Safe Tech International: Enough is Enough

This link to Doug Wood’s song submitted to the FCC has the lyrics. A growing chorus is “calling for a cooperative, peace-oriented paradigm shift and immediate action to ensure space benefits all life on Earth, not just powerful interests.”

calling for the thermally-based IEEE limit to be adopted for cell phone local SAR tests, https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/document/1041174138077/1 (8 pages)

FCC 25-133 Support this one: Pennsylvanians for Safe Technology Comment, Donna Ott: Delete Delete Delete

The following are rules recommended for deletion either in part or in their entirety, and an amendment to clarify a rule. 1. The following rules should be deleted in their entirety: • Small Cell Order - Accelerating Wireless Broadband Deployment by Removing Barriers to Infrastructure Inv.,33 FCC Rcd. 9088 (2018)1[1] • Moratoria Order - Declaratory Ruling in Accelerating Wireless Broadband Deployment by Removing Barriers to Infrastructure Inv., 33 FCC Rcd. 7705, 7775–91 (2018) [2] • One-Touch Make Ready Order – Third Report and Order in Accelerating Wireless Broadband Deployment by Removing Barriers to Infrastructure Inv.,33 FCC Rcd. 7705, 7705–91 (2018)1[3] • Middle Class Tax Relief Act, Section 6409 initial rules 2014 1[4] - expand perimeter around a tower 6 feet in diameter • Middle Class Tax Relief Act, Section 6409 expansion 2020 1[5] - expand perimeter around a tower 30 feet in diameter • NEPA 1986 satellite categorical exclusion1[6]

https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/document/10411398308551/1

Thank you to everyone responding to the call to action, before, and now.

The FCC Order: https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-25-219A1.pdf 6 pages

DA 25-219 RE: DELETE, DELETE, DELETE is GN Docket No. 25-133

Reply Comments due April 28. Don’t Miss Out.

