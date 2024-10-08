Sarah Aminoff of Safe Tech International

Do you ever go to nature seeking a tech free zone only to find you can’t avoid people who won’t put down their Phones or who wear Apple watches in the water? When I go swimming, I am not expecting to feel I’m at the Apple Store Genius Bar. Apple’s Practically Magic campaign insists people can wear a watch that’s “swimproof,” however water and electronics don’t mix – and we’ll unpack if Apple can defy the laws of physics or not! Although the Apple Watches are more sophisticated than computers that flew astronauts to the moon, and Triathletes may swear by the Apple Watch, there are reasons to say no to Apple Watch in the water and pools.

The obvious:

Privacy issues: Apple Watches can be paired with a camera to take pictures of swimmers, and also when outfitted with a wristcam, you can take pictures on your Apple Watch.

2. PFAS in Apple Watch sports watch band – forever chemicals concern for health

Both the Nike and Apple Watch Sport band contain a class of chemicals which is “of concern” for human health (PFAS, PFC) acronyms for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluroalkyl related compounds.

These “forever chemicals” pollute water, don’t break down, and remain in the body for years,” observes Environmental Working Group. PFAS may increase the risk of cancer and should be kept away from people and the environment. To get an idea how bad forever chemicals are, Jane Fonda writes:

“The film “ Dark Waters ” starring Mark Ruffalo is a must see! The story of #foreverchemicals is shocking and affects us all.”

Time Magazine shares how companies knew about forever chemicals and kept it secret. Yet it’s no secret that PFAS is on the iPhone and IPad screen! Apple insists it is a regulated substance

3. Water to most electronics is like kryptonite to Superman

“Liquid spills can cause permanent damage; oxidation is notorious for destroying devices. Between …unclear terms like ‘water resistance’ and ‘water ejection,’ many people are wondering, is the Apple Watch waterproof?” – iPhone Life forum.

Apple shows ads with people swimming with the watch on, then they tell you people shouldn’t be swimming with it,” observes users on Reddit Forum.

Just google: Apple Watch, water and swimming:

Why has my Apple Watch stopped working after swimming?

Ultra Watch dies after a swim

Apple Watch calling 911 emergency after getting wet “glitch”

Apple Watch Series 6 calls SOS if I sweat or it rains

Since when was “swimproof” waterproof? It isn’t!

Watches are advertised “swim proof” – not a dictionary word! Is Apple’s inspiration the “batmobile” with a water lock option which ejects water after submersion? Apple states: “our watch is not recommended to be submerged in water, the only watch submergible is the Watch Ultra.”

Will your Apple Watch get destroyed in a hot tub? Above 95 Fahrenheit will exceed Apple Watch operating temperature.

Have we forgotten water + minerals conduct electricity?

“Water and electricity don’t mix, Anyone who’s dropped an iPhone in the toilet knows this.(Also) perspiration from your body. Your sweat glands love to pump out conductive electrolytes that are going to mess with your watch.” – Furbo Blog

Salt water can fry electronics. The science shows most water is not pure, – dissolved minerals conduct electrical current! Sodium chloride (salt) creates an electrochemical reaction in water and when mixed with certain metals can produce enough energy to light a lightbulb.

So what does this mean if you wear an Apple Watch in mineral springs where dissolved material may cause electricity to flow? Apple Watches are tested in clean water, not chlorine or salt or mineral springs – users say on Reddit. The Watch’s warranty usually doesn’t cover water damage or swimming-workouts either.

Watches inundate 911 emergency call centers with false flags

The watch thinks I’m dead, while swimming in the sea — watch misinterpreted a dive, registered a SOS event and called 911.

–Apple Watch User and MacRumors Forum



If Fall Detection is enabled and you’ve been immobile a minute after Apple Watch detects a hard fall, Apple Watch attempts to automatically call emergency services. The SOS is a brilliant feature, yet may call 911 when you don’t want it, OR can’t, if it fails in water.



Macworld advises putting Apple Watch on Airplane, to avoid SOS glitch. False crash detection triggered SOS emergency calls for swimmers, rollercoaster riders and skiers. In February 2023, the New York Times spoke about how 911 emergency dispatchers thought these calls were real, each “alert” a possible car crash, or life-threatening situation. Instead, just a distress robo-call from the Apple Watch.

4. Reason No. 4 for saying no to Apple Watches in water – when lithium batteries fail they expand to prevent fire and can shatter the watch screen.

“suddenly I heard a small pop and saw something small fly out…tiny pieces of my Apple Watch screen. It blew up! It just exploded. Apple have advised it is ‘designed’ to puff up or expand rather than catch fire. This is, I am told, totally normal.” – Apple support

There has been a “me too” movement for apple watches that explode or watch screens that suddenly shatter, if you follow Apple forums. Tech Crunch: Did your watch mysteriously crack itself? Apple Watch Overheats on customer’s wrist before blowing up and prompting ER visit : Newsweek, it could explode, detached apple watch screen.

Did you know a class action lawsuit was filed against Apple in 2021? The lawsuit claims:

“Apple knowingly sold First Generation, Series 1 through 6 and Series SE Apple Watches containing a defect that causes their screens to shatter or crack while allegedly concealing it from consumers.”

The claim was this watch defect has caused many purchasers to suffer from lacerations, cuts, abrasions, and/or other injuries.

Update: See 2023 lawsuit settlement. All Apple Watch models minus the Apple Watch Series 7 are included in the lawsuit.

5. Apple Watch device interference issue with pacemakers and defibrillators. What if someone wears a pacemaker/ cardiovascular device and swims in close proximity to someone with an Apple Watch and their pacemaker stops working?

6. Can I stream Spotify while swimming with an Apple Watch underwater? Yes and No.

Apple Watch users can’t pair to Bluetooth music underwater. It’s Physics 101 – as soon as you jump in the pool your signal stops. Peterv in Apple Discussions unpacks the tech:

“Bluetooth uses a 2.4GHz signal, 2.4GHz is the same frequency that a microwave oven uses. How does a microwave oven work? The microwaves are absorbed by the WATER …which heats up as a result of the high-energy waves. Water (and the human body) are extremely effective absorbers of 2.4GHz waves. Hence the range of bluetooth water is extremely short.”

Good reason why waterproof mp3 players are the gold standard for triathletes. No Bluetooth.

Why make life easy (with waterproof mp3 players) if you can now make life hard with an Apple watch that won’t transmit easily under water? Strapping the Apple Watch to the back of a swim cap is the workaround? How safe is that next to the brain?



7. There’s the radiation issue. The transmitters in the Apple Watch are smaller than an iPhone, but the radiation is significant. According to Tech Wellness, “Look on Apple’s own user forums, you’ll see people complaining of migraines, nausea and ringing in the ears.” Complaints include:

Apple Watch Causes Anxiety

Apple Watch Causes Burns

Apple Watch Causes Arm Pain

Apple Watch Causes Wrist Pain

Apple Watch Causes Debilitating Migraines

Not just Apple. Fitbit Force device was recalled after 10,000 users complained about wrist rashes, blisters and burning according to CNN report.

Adverse effects of Apple watch are experienced by a Board Certified MD, also documented by Joel Moskowitz, UC Berkeley School of Public Health, and Physicians for Safe Technology. Fox News report advises against wearing the watch during pregnancy. How to measure Apple Watch radiation by Satya Giordano of EMF Center:

This is why the H2O Interval Apple Watch adapter that straps to the back of your swim cap may be the worst idea EVER: not tested worn next to the brain. Is this really good for triathletes or for anyone?

Sony did sell its Walkman in bottled water to prove it’s waterproof, Is this a better option?

Which Apple feature in water wins the “flabbergasted” award? Sudden screen shatter, SOS calling 911 by accident? Or the H20 Interval Apple Watch Adaptor right next to the brain? It’s a toss up. Unlike the comic book Dick Tracy watch which inspired the original Apple Watch, this watch may have batteries and screens that can “explode” and smart tech that will really surprise you.

Apple has yet to sell its watches in apple juice water bottles.