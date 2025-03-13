Includes US, Canada, Norway, Australia, Netherlands, Brussels

The Flemish Region, Belgium

Document (translated) from Flanders: According to World Atlas : The federal state of Belgium comprises of three regions and three communities based on four language areas. These three communities are Flemish, French, and German-speaking communities while the three regions are Flemish, Walloon, and Brussels-capital regions. The Flemish region, also known as Flanders, is the northern portion of Belgium occupying an area of approximately 5,221 square miles (about 44% of Belgium) and inhabited mainly by the Dutch-speaking community. The region is divided into five provinces with a total of 300 municipalities. Dutch is the official language of the Flemish region although French is also used as an administrative language. The region has a population of approximately 7.9 million people (68.5% of Belgium’s population)

History of the discussion on radiation exposure by digital meters in Flanders and arguments against the wired meter with 4G outdoor antenna

In the US and Canada: “The strong radiation exposure by smart meters, whose radiation peaks are present 24 hours a day, turned out to lead to complaints such as headaches, insomnia, concentration and memory problems, tinnitus, etc. Numerous local, regional and national action groups were formed, there was extensive press coverage, there were many hearings at the local political level, including testimonies about the health problems people were experiencing and where citizens asked for solutions. Medical specialists and authorities also spoke out about the harmful effects 1 and wrote expert reports that were submitted at the hearings mentioned.”

An active protest movement also systematically arose in other countries where smart meters were subsequently rolled out, which has made itself heard very strongly in France, among others, and has given rise to dozens of lawsuits

1b. History in Flanders Flemish citizens concerned about the radiation problem followed these developments abroad and started proactively raising awareness among politicians, network operators (then Infrax and Eandis, ater merged into Fluvius) and the VREG in Flanders at an early stage. Already in 2015, several letters were sent asking for digital meters that communicate via wired infrastructure, which should beperfectly possible in densely populated Flanders, with its extensive and intricate cable network. A technical document was also drawn up with suggestions to minimize the radiation exposure from wirelessly communicating meters 7 . Thus, great efforts were made by a number of citizen groups to inform the relevant actors from the beginning and to ask them to take into account the concerns about radiation from the conception phase.

In 2018, the associations concerned about radiation had discussions with various parliamentary groups to discuss the concerns. It was asked to provide an opt-out; an alternative without radiation exposure. It was indicated that there are 3 possibilities for this (i.e. analogue meter, non- communicating digital meter, wired communicating meter). Members of Parliament seemed to have a preference for the wired meter.

The opt-out schemes in some other countries were also explained.

In Australia, for example, 2 types of digital meters are installed: a model with and a model without wireless connectivity;

In Norway, people with electrohypersensitivity can keep an analogue meter 11 .

In the Netherlands, the analogue meter can be kept or reinstalled, or a digital meter with switched off communication can be obtained.

All this ultimately led to the inclusion of the right to a wired meter in the Energy Decree of 17 May2019 (art. 3.1.52§1): 14 “By 1 January 2023 at the latest, every network user has the right to opt for the installation of a digital meter that communicates with the distribution system operator via cabling.”

In Brussels and Wallonia, the issue of the digital meter was also brought before the Constitutional Court and in these cases too, the Court ruled that a radiation-free alternative must be available, in particular for people with electrohypersensitivity 20 .

In any case, as a result of the democratic decision-making process described in point 1b, the legislator has decided to provide an alternative in which communication takes place via a wired connection (category 2 in the above list). We repeat here the relevant passage in the Energy Decree:

“By 1 January 2023 at the latest, every network user has the right to opt for the installation of a digital meter that communicates with the distribution system operator via cabling

Incidentally, Landis+Gyr indicates on its website that they have been offering digital meters that can communicate via Ethernet for many years.

In Switzerland, too, digital meters are being connected directly to the fibre network in a number of places, notably in the city of Zurich, in Lyss (Bern) and in several smaller communities 27 .

The Fluvius wired meter turns out not to be wired at all

At the end of 2022, at long last, communication was finally made about the wired meter developed by Fluvius. To the great dismay of the associations that had been working for years for a wired, radiation-free alternative and the many citizens who wanted to make use of this alternative, it turned out that it was not wired at all.

This notification about the non-wired alternative immediately gave rise to indignant and angry reactions from the radiation associations and again gave rise to an extensive exchange of letters with Fluvius, the VREG and the Flemish Minister of Energy 32 . Many individual citizens have also written to them. Fluvius alternative does not comply with the Energy Decree and the Constitutional Court judgment.

It should be clear that the communication with the alternative offered by Fluvius is not wired at all (via Ethernet, fiber optics, coax, DSL, etc.), but is done via the Proximus 4G/LTE network, just like with the standard digital meter. The radiation source is merely moved, so that other rooms in the home are impacted.

For the radiation exposure, it makes little difference whether the meter is placed on an inner wall or an outer wall. If a living or sleeping area is located in the vicinity of that outer wall/antenna, one will still be continuously exposed to the radiation peaks (or permanent radiation). And in some cases, the radiation in the living or sleeping area can even be higher when placed on the façade than when a wireless digital meter is placed in a garage or basement, for example.

It goes without saying that people who are concerned about radiation (and certainly those with electrohypersensitivity!) do not want a 4G antenna on their façade or in their front yard. After all, the radiation from such an antenna goes right through walls and can be measurable up to a few meters away.

In addition, the customer must carry out all kinds of preparatory work (or have it carried out) (seethe screenshot of the Fluvius website below 38 ). When installing on the façade, one must drill a hole in the wall (or several walls) and install a cable duct. When installing on the building line, an additional trench must be dug and a conduit laid underground. In addition, the customer must carry out all kinds of preparatory work (or have it carried out) (see the screenshot of the Fluvius website below 38 ). When installing on the façade, one must drill a hole in the wall (or several walls) and install a cable duct. When installing on the building line, an additional trench must be dug and a conduit laid underground.

Since January 2023, radiation associations in Flanders have been overwhelmed by emails from often distraught people, who absolutely do not want a radiant meter in their homes. We read harrowing stories from people who already have (serious) health problems and/or people who know that they suffer from radiation, do not have wireless technology at home, but are now obliged to do so by Fluvius. Many literally lie awake over this. This is unworthy of a civilized, democratic society.

It should be noted, however, that from a health point of view, retaining/replacing an analogue meter is the most ideal option (and certainly for people with electrohypersensitivity), because of the problem of so-called dirty current with digital meters 43 . People without solar panels could be allowed to keep their analogue meter as long as it is still operational. Analogue meters also last significantly longer than digital ones.

As in many other countries and regions, it should also be possible in Flanders to offer a radiation-free alternative that is acceptable and affordable for everyone!

