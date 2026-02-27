Many thanks to Sharon B for sharing:

Aclara Water Meter's Manual contains Opt-Out of Smart meter program

On pg. 74 of the Aclara smart meter I-210+c what they say shown at the end of this email under ‘opt-out’ header

https://fcc.report/FCC-ID/LLBY84092-1/6218125.pdf

Y21030-TUM Revision A pg. 74 for the Opt out meter copyright 2021-2022 (new manual)



SMART METERS: COURTESY MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY: SHARABLE LINK to all presentation materials

2 HOUR 54 MINUTES

VIDEO w. CECE DOUCETTE AND KEN GARTNER

LINKS TO SLIDES

ACTIONS: 3. Action!

My Mom always taught me that if we see a problem, we should do our best to be part of the solution. So here we go!



Quick Clicks

Sign, and ask others to sign, this petition:

https://www.change.org/p/ma-legislature-pass-smart-meter-and-emf-health-harm-registry-bills

Send in, and ask others to send in, this action alert: https://action.nationalhealthfreedom.org/Default.aspx?isid=2685 -- new deadline of March 18 (thank you, Julie!)

Empower Legislators- Massachusetts

Ask your State Senator and Representative to protect your home from smart meter risks and escalating utility costs; it’s their job to help you and they need to learn from constituents what is important! Ask your legislators to pass H.3551 An Act relative to smart meters for a no-fee opt-out (thank you, Jean and Helen!)

Call Rep. Mark Cusack’s office, he’s the House Chair of the Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy Committee, in charge of the no-fee opt-out bill’s fate; explain your reasons and ask him to pass H.3551 An Act relative to smart meters. Speak to or leave a message for his General Councel Phillip Hashey, (617) 722-2030 x: 1, 3; or email phillip.hashey@mahouse.gov. Time is of the essence, the bill is due to be reported out shortly!

Engage Your Neighbors

Many hands make light work. Host a potluck and watch the video recording together. Or start with the award-winning film Generation Zapped, 74. min., available widely, including in library streaming services Kanopy and Hoopla.

Call the editor and/or beat reporter at your local newspaper and share the smart meter issue.

Write letters to the editor, see samples on our News page (thank you, Peter, Ellen, Dave and Jonathan!).

Purchase a good radiofrequency radation detiction meter to show this invisible toxin, and/or ask your libarary to add one to their Library of Things collection.

Educate Your Municipal Leaders

One voice is easily dismissed by busy town leaders who may have never heard wireless radiation is hazardous.

Don’t go in expecting your town to do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do. That’s rarely how the system works. Citizens need to be engaged at every turn and help them to work toward solutions.

Send them the science and the slides so they can become familiar with the facts.

Give public comment at your select board/city council meetings. Stay polite and collaborative; nobody wants to play with someone throwing sand in the sandbox. Be persistent, and follow up at every turn.

See what the Town of Lee, MA has been doing.

Ask your town to send in a statement to legislators similar to Lee’s letter in support of H.3551 An Act relative to smart meters.

Bring us in to help educate, ask to be put on the agenda and coordinate dates with us.... and be gentle with yourself, do what you can when you can and get others to help carry the load! - COURTESY MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY

The Power Couple and the Water Meter

From the Power Couple: Here's an article we wrote about our experience with a smart water meter being installed on our property, and how we dealt with the installer, who finally (after we read her the riot act) mysteriously "found" an analog meter for us.

Massachusetts Smart Meter No Fee Opt Out Legislation - to be voted out of committee by March 18

“Dear House Chair Cusack, House Vice Chair Kushmerek, and House Members of the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy,

I urge you to report H.3551, An Act relative to smart meters, out of committee before the March 18th deadline. As you know H.3551 would enable Massachusetts ratepayers to choose what type of utility meters to have installed on the property, without incurring any fees for choosing non-wireless-transmitting meters.

As I write to you, the House has just passed H.5151, An Act relative to energy affordability, clean power and economic competitiveness. Please be assured that Massachusetts ratepayers consider energy affordability to be an issue of primary concern, and that your efforts to reduce our state’s exceptionally high electricity rates are much appreciated.

We ask that you consider H.3551 as part of the same effort to increase energy affordability.” - Courtesy H.W,

The MA House passed the energy affordability bill: https://commonwealthbeacon.org/energy/house-passes-landmark-energy-bill-with-deep-cuts-to-mass-save-sending-it-to-senate/

