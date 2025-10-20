For international readers, AARP, known as the American Association of Retired Persons, is a non-profit organization serving Americans aged 50 and older.

I was happy to see AARP using the smart meter image to talk about utility rate increases.

If you are a member of AARP in your state, please consider sending them some of the research that has been conducted by Vince Welage in Ohio:

for example, here; Smart Meters: “Duke Ohio consumers are paying $70-$120+ in customer fees every month - some paying more in fees than in energy use”

and feel free to mention how time of use billing schemes enabled by smart meters discriminate against certain types of customers.

The premise of smart meters as a form of clean energy has been nullified by the priority being placed on seemingly unlimited round the clock electricity and water (and nuclear energy) for data centers.

