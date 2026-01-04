A New Independent AI responds: “Is Wireless Radiation Harmful?”, biological mechanisms, with FCC limits, biological based standards, mitigation
In favor of independent non-captured AI, or will AI be used to simply perpetuate bad data, or no data, for example in the cases of smart meter injury and wireless harm epidemiology?
Image of smart meter with the FCC ID hidden on the underside of the meter
Over the last few days several exchanges have taken place via email about using an independent AI platform to inquire about RF/EMF/health, etc.
In addition to the glitchy-ness of the FCC platform it appears that the Large Language Model cannot access the FCC’s submissions unless they are downloaded - according to AlterSystems. I suspect however the FCC has its own access.
This seems to be another issue worthy of investigation…
3 articles about querying AltersystemsAI posted in this series of 4 at our other substack; Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International | Patricia Burke | Substack
with a fourth post at Smart Meter Science - a historical look at a programmed response re: smart meter safety
Part 1 EMF and AI vs AIAlter: Is wireless radiation harmful? Uncensored AI: “Is Wireless Radiation Harmful?”, biological mechanisms, with FCC limits, biological based standards, mitigation
Part 2 Alter.Systems AI summary of comments to FCC 25-276 “I wasn’t able to fetch the actual contents of the filings (the page appears to require interactive loading)”
Part 3: AI EMF/RF Queries to a Non-Profit: Dr. Magda Havas (EMF) and Ron Kostoff (Health)
“The most sophisticated analysis cannot compensate for flawed data” - Ron Kostoff
Part 4 “AI versus an Activist on Smart Meters” An August 2025 Response after a series of 10 prompts that did not answer the query- a very inefficient, water consumptive, energy consumptive, industry captured approach
“Have fun” and please share any of the posts of interest, Patricia