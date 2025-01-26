Image Courtesy Diana

A remarkably unjust dynamic occurred when ‘smart’ meters began to be installed across the country over a decade ago, and fires and health harm were both reported:

The burden of proof was shifted to the public to prove harm, rather than where it belonged, with the industry to provide evidence of safety, - before installing electronic devices associated with access to essential services on every home and business.

Those now facing imminent deployments have the opportunity to apply what has been learned in other jurisdictions, and many are already engaged in questioning their utility companies and “holding their feet to the fire,” especially in light of the fires in CA, and the fact that the meters were never actually tested for actual safety.

Most likely, the meter on your home was never tested for the case of an EMP (electromagnetic pulse) or fire-related “surge,” was never tested or monitored for adverse health and environmental effects and was never UL certified for safety.

Safety Testing Devoid of Real-World Conditions

Here we have an appendix from the 2013 ‘Report on Examination of Selected Sources of Electromagnetic Fields at Selected Residences in Hastings on Hudson’ courtesy the website Smart Grid Awareness (I suggest bookmarking this site) and the New York Safe Utility Meter Association, NYSUMA, dedicated to the continued use of mechanical analog utility meters. (Join their mailing list.)

The meter above is not being tested “consistent with field applications of the device.”

Neither is this.

Inquiring Minds Need to Know!

ELECTRICAL SAFETY AND FIRES:

Are there any reports of safety issues associated with the meter being installed, and what independent agency has been responsible for collecting them? Please provide a link or documentation. Is the exact meter type being installed on this premises certified by Underwriter's Lab? What is the scope of the UL testing? Please provide a link to any testing documentation. Where is the data from my smart meter transmitting to? A neighboring meter in a mesh network? An antenna? Image Courtesy Diana Are “collector meters” in use for a mesh network? Have the occupants and neighbors provided informed consent for their household meter being used for this purpose? What pulsed frequency(s) are being used to transmit data? Image Courtesy Diana What is the peak power of the transmissions (not averaged)? Image Courtesy Diana How often does the meter transmit? Image Courtesy Diana (Here is what Eversource MA says on its website: Today’s meters collect data on a monthly basis via an Eversource vehicle driving by and reading meters from the street. Smart meters will transmit data automatically to our internal systems in regular intervals without a vehicle needing to drive by. Does a smart meter use Wi-Fi to transmit data from my smart meter? A smart meter does not rely on Wi-Fi to collect the meter data. It has an embedded radio that enables two-way communication between the meter and our systems. This means the collected data is more secure than information transmitted via Wi-Fi.) Here is what National Grid tells NY customers : Smart meters have been in operation in the United States since 2006. As of 2021, U.S. electric utilities had about 118 million smart meter installations, equal to about 72% of total electric meters installations [ Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration ]. Multiple audits by independent consultants for Public Utilities Commissions have shown these meters to be highly accurate and dependable. What is a field area network, or mesh network, and how does it communicate? Our field area network (FAN) is a mesh architecture which provides reliable, wireless, two-way communication. The various communication components (often referred to as nodes) communicate with other nodes in the network to transmit data. These interconnected nodes include electric and gas meters as well as network gear known as mesh repeaters and gateways. The repeaters help the data travel from node to node throughout the mesh, while the gateways collect data from repeaters and meters and then forward it over a cellular network to the National Grid datacenter. The network maintains data integrity by breaking long distances into a series of shorter hops. Intermediate nodes not only extend coverage but also cooperatively make routing decisions based their knowledge of the network. The result is a self-adjusting mesh network that is highly reliable, scalable, and accessible with often no single point of failure.

How many meters’ transmissions will be juxtaposed over my exact location (neighbors etc.)? Are utilities required to leave the utility meter in place until after a fire investigation has been conducted? If not, how is any fire issue being investigated relative to smart meters? Have the utility regulator and utilities reviewed the independent expert reports and citizen science concerning smart meter fires, and been held accountable for insuring that the meter installation will not pose risks to ratepayers based on real world reports of property damage caused by smart meter fires? The risk of an EMP (electromagnetic pulse) is known to pose a risk to the entire electric grid. In March of 2015, in Stockton, CA, an inebriated driver hit a utility pole, causing dozens of smart meters to explode or catch fire. How are the meters and infrastructure tested for surge protection by what agency, and to what degree, to ensure that they do not contribute to the spread of a fire or inferno? If the smart meters being installed in this jurisdiction without adequate testing, and are determined to pose a safety risk in the future, who will be liable for the costs?

DIRTY ELECTRICITY & HIGH VOLTAGE TRANSIENTS

Is any data transmission taking place over the powerlines, in addition to through the air via radio frequency radiation? Has the metering technology being installed on my home been evaluated for its impact on the power quality of the premises? Have health complaints connected with power quality, including those submitted to New York regulators, been investigated, quantified, and addressed?

Here is an explanation of Dirty Electricity sourced from a 2017 court case in Arizona, by epidemiologist Sam Milham, chronicled by Sky Vision Solutions: Dr. Samuel Milham: “Smart meters are a public health hazard.”

As part of direct testimony [1] filed in an electric utility rate case in Arizona, Samuel Milham, M.D., M.P.H. stated: “It is my professional opinion that smart meters are a public health hazard.”

Dr. Milham (physician-epidemiologist) is the author of Dirty Electricity as well as over 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications. Dr. Milham’s assertion is that adverse health effects can be caused by the “electrical pollution (dirty electricity) generated by the smart meter SMPS [switching mode power supply].”

Most people assume that when adverse health complaints are reported due to “smart” meters that the likely cause would be the intentional wireless RF emissions transmitted through air from the smart meter back to the utility. These reported health effects are certainly plausible based upon the evidence already presented at this website [2][3]. However, there are additional possible sources of electromagnetic field (EMF) exposure associated with smart meters, e.g., dirty electricity (DE).

As explained by Dr. Milham [1]:

“Dirty electricity” or “dirty power” are terms coined by the electric utilities to describe the electrical pollution consisting of high frequency voltage transients and harmonics riding along on the 50 or 60 Hz wave form and contaminating the electricity delivered to users. … The APS “smart” meters are electronic devices which replaced the old electromechanical analog meters used to measure electric power consumption for billing purposes. The smart meters have circuitry to measure power consumption and a microwave transmitter to send this information to the utility. The health effects of microwave exposures are well known. All transmitters, including the microwave transmitters in smart meters, operate on direct current (DC). The APS smart meters contain a switching mode power supply (SMPS) which changes the utility 60 Hz alternating current to DC. … Because it is at the front end of a building’s wiring, the dirty electricity from the smart meter’s SMPS has a gateway into that building’s wiring, and also into the earth via the house ground. The house wiring acts as an antenna and the fields capacitively couple to the body through the air within 6 to 8 feet of the house wiring or extension cords plugged into the outlets. … I believe that our evolutionary balance, developed over the millennia, has been severely disturbed and disrupted by man-made EMFs. I believe that man-made EMFs, especially dirty electricity, are chronic stressors and are responsible for many of the disease patterns of electrified populations. … It is my professional opinion that smart meters are a public health hazard.

Microwave Pulses in Living Room 21 feet from neighboring smart meter

HEALTH: Radiofrequency Radiation

I am aware that some utility customers have reported neurological injury and/or onset of acute disability after smart meters have been installed. How is this meter deployment identifying, accommodating, and protecting health-vulnerable customers, including addressing exposures from neighboring meters and ensuring that the household wiring is protected from high voltage transients? Please provide a link to any documentation of the utility or utility regulator or Legislator supporting the remand for the FCC to provide justification for its reliance on 1996 exposure guidelines. Given that the FCC has ignored the 2021 court remand about the adequacy of its radio frequency exposure guidelines, what is the justification for utilities and utility regulators to proceed on the assumption that the metering technology is safe? Given that the FCC has ignored the 2021 court remand about the adequacy of its radio frequency exposure guidelines, what efforts have been undertaken by the state utility regulator to ensure that the meters do not pose a health risk to any customers, or those residing in neighboring properties Please provide a link to any proceedings where the utility regulator accessed and/or promoted expert opinion about the safety of smart meters, either before or after the 2021 court ruling, and the credentials of the experts. Given that the FCC has ignored the 2021 court remand about the adequacy its radio frequency exposure guidelines, what efforts have the utilities and meter manufacturers undertaken to ensure that ratepayers will not the faced with stranded assets if the meters are proven to be an unsafe technology? Given that the FCC has ignored the 2021 court remand about the adequacy its radio frequency exposure guidelines, is there a system in place for reporting smart meter health injuries that can honor HIPPA privacy regulations, but will be accessible to the public? Excerpt from the 2024 NYSUMA report 2024+Summary.pdf

Proactive Protection of Cognitive Function

The impact of RF on the Blood Brain Barrier was already being discussed in the 2012 Bio-initiative Report.

Given news reports about the dramatic increases in dementias including in younger populations, and the fact that RF exposure has been proven to impact the blood-brain barrier, the practice of cost-shifting the health costs to the social sector will prevail regarding cognitive harm unless there is enough engagement on the part of the public to question the impacts of wireless technologies and polluted power quality.

The burden of proof belongs with the industry.

BioInitiative Report: A Rationale for a Biologically-based Public Exposure Standard for Electromagnetic Fields (ELF and RF)

Extra Credit

Many consumers in RI and MA are learning belatedly that the meter already installed on their home is already a transmitting meter, most likely already sending data one-way. (Newer meters will send and receive data and instructions, for example, shutting power off in the case of a move-out, which also introduces a hacking risk.)

Eversource states that “Today’s meters collect data on a monthly basis via an Eversource vehicle driving by and reading meters from the street.”

The statement does not clarify how often the meters are transmitting. (Hint, it is not once a month)

Whereas CA residents were locking their gates and their analogue meters, residents in other areas now face a different challenge, which is requesting the installation of an analogue meter.

The “radio-off” electronic meters that the industry has attempted to foist on customers as the opt out meter choice does not address the risks of digital meters.

NYSUMA educates the public about the hazards associated with electronic digital utility meters (aka: AMR, ERT, AMI, "smart," and "opt-out digital"). These meters expose us to fire risks and electromagnetic frequencies at levels known to be carcinogenic. We are also very concerned about the unchecked privacy invasion of digital utility meters and skyrocketing utility rates. - Contact Us — NYSUMA

It may be worth asking your utility what kind of meter you have and when in was installed, especially if anyone in your household has a chronic health condition. (Don’t ask if you have a smart meter, ask if your meter is transmitting or sending data over the powerlines. There are problems with both).

Reminder: Here is a good summary of the different types of meters courtesy EI Wellspring.

Symptoms attributed to “stress,” including serious illnesses, may in fact be prevented by the restoration of a clean electromagnetic environment.



These are a few questions to ask when or even before the utility comes knocking, and please feel free to contribute your own ideas in the comments, or and DJ calls it, - “the ideas room.” Please be generous with helpful input and limited re: rants - this is a form of conservation and respect for the community. I want to leave the comments open for all, but please don’t abuse the platform.