If you are new to the smart meter issue, here is a wonderful user-friendly explanation of technical issues regarding the inadequate engineering of smart meters, with implications for billing accuracy. “They should never have been installed.”

Sean has 17 years of experience as an Instrumentation & Electrical Technician and he’s recently shared a presentation centered around so-called SMART electrical utility meters called "Burdens of the Modern Grid, How harmonics, differing measurement practices, poor device performance, lax calibration standards and residential load imbalances are driving inflation from electrical overhead". Although we will be talking about the dirty electricity phenomenon in quite a bit of detail, including how these meters contribute to the problem there is much more to this topic Sean shares.

