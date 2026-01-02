More news here: January 1, 2 Safe Tech International News and Notes S. Africa, Netherlands, Italian News, 3000 filings vs. FCC 25-276, Smart Meters, Events

Smart Meters: Educational Outreach Courtesy Hilltown Health:

SMART METERS FIRES: Norman Lambe Why the continued problems with Smart Meters? It is time for me to begin writing about what I believe is the motivating fact behind the Smart Meter Invasion, and that issue is control. We have very large companies willing to manufacture second rate Smart Meters and sell them to Utility Companies in this country and in Europe, who will in turn install them in their customer’s homes and charge their customers the price that it cost them to buy the Meter’s But here is the rub they say, once a small unsuspecting town has all of their citizens outfitted with the Meters, the Utility Company can control the power supply to the population at will and there are two groups who want to have that ability, the Utility Company who can turn your power off if you are late with a payment and the government who when a situation demands it can control the flow of electricity to hundreds or thousands of people. Think about it.

EVENTS

January 6th, Americans for Responsible Technology is sponsoring a free national webinar with Diego to talk about the harms of social media and the “OFF February” campaign.

He’ll answer your questions, and we’ll discuss techniques for promoting the campaign in your local community. Please join us for a live and lively discussion about social media and the “OFF February” campaign, and learn how you can be part of it! REGISTER Join Us | OFF: A Manifesto Tuesday, January 6th 1pm Eastern, 10am Pacific (more below)

January 7th UPCOMING WEBINAR: CELL TOWER RISKS 101 What You Need To Know To Protect Your Community Webinar Date: January 7th at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT Theodora Scarato, MSW Director of the Wireless & EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences

Cell towers near homes and schools bring many health, safety, and liability risks. From fires, to the fall zone, property value drops and increased RF radiation exposure, Theodora Scarato will cover the key issues that communities need to understand when a cell tower is proposed in their neighborhood. With the federal government proposing unprecedented rules that would dismantle local government safeguards for cell towers, it’s more critical than ever to understand what’s at stake for local communities and families. Click HERE to Register Featuring: Theodora Scarato, MSW Director of the Wireless & EMF Program at Environmental Health Sciences Scarato is a leading expert in environmental health policy related to cell towers and non-ionizing electromagnetic fields. She will highlight key findings and policy recommendations from her latest publications and investigations during the webinar.

Wednesday, January 7 at 6–7PM ET, Virtual Join Gayle King, authors Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price, comedian Amy Schumer and some surprise guests to celebrate the launch of the new book for kids

The Amazing Generation! During this special event, they’ll share practical, real-world advice on how families can step back from digital pressure, reclaim childhood, and set kids up to thrive. Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price teamed up to write a new book that gives kids ages 9–12 the tools they need to make their own choices about technology. REGISTER FOR FREE https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/wholeness/a69709763/gayle-king-the-amazing-generation/

Jan 12th Hilltown Health Reserve Your Seat for Our Next Event! Take Back Your Power, an award-winning documentary about smart meters, will screen at the Greenfield Public Libary on Monday, January 12 @ 6 pm followed by a Q &A

January 12th - 18th, 2026 QUIT SUGAR SUMMIT FREE ONLINE

includes Cece Doucette: Sugar and wireless radiation intersect at the junctures of addiction and chronic illness. I am honored to be added to speak alongside food experts about digital addiction and the spectrum of biological effects from today’s wireless technology.

Join this free summit to learn more about how sugar and wireless technology impact our well-being. Walk away empowered with effective strategies to take control of both!

FEB. 2 Emily Cherkin from First Fish Chronicles WEBINAR: “From Distraction to Action: How EdTech Harms Kids with ADHD and What Parents Can Do About It”

With Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath, Andrew Liddell of EdTech Law Center, Michael McLeod of GrownNowADHD, and parent Meriwether Schas, facilitated by Emily Cherkin, The Screentime Consultant

Month of February 2025: After Dry January Comes “Off February”

In February of 2026, the OFF Movement is launching the first edition of OFF February, a social experiment to face the challenge of hyperconnectivity on a global scale. What happens when we stop being the product and take back control of our time? OFF February “A Celebration, Not a Punishment”

ALSO industry: Jan. 7 In Las Vegas CES Consumer Electronics Show