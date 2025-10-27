Note: I will have limited computer access through Nov. 7 and will pivot to cross posting from some other writers and limited curating. Please consult your other resources.

Smart Meter Event 10/29 What You Need to Know: Smart Meters Are Toxic: Cece Doucette of MA4SafeTechnology w/ Building Biologist Ken Gartner, October 29th

ACTIVIST SPOTLIGHT: UK ACHES from ACHES’s Substack What about smart meters and Digital ID ?

Are they benevolent? The proposal of a ‘digital-only’ requirement is not only discriminatory, it is also disproportionately burdensome on older citizens and those with disabilities. [] Smart meters: ICNIRP is concerned with heating effects but science has shown that deleterious effects form EMR are through non thermal pathways – and can occur well before the ICNIRP so called safe levels.

Skim more of today’s news here,

including Featured, News and Notes, Events, Action Items, Activist Spotlight on ACHES, and Keith Cutter of EMF Remedy - with a special offer:

Swedish/Danish Monthly News Summaries, Children and Memory, Headlights, Smart Meters Are Toxic: Cece w/ Building Biologist Ken Gartner, Activist Spotlight ACHES and Keith (w/ Olle)

Environmental Health Science’s Theodora Scarato will be speaking about wireless health risks.